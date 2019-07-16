UG At 70 Homecoming Weekend  Launched

University of Ghana (UG) has launched the 70th Alumni homecoming weekend.

The event, which is slated for 9th - 11th August, 2019, is on the theme: "celebrating excellence, shaping futures".

Vice Chancellor of UG, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu speaking at the launch said, Alumni engagement is at the heart of the University of Ghana's agenda because of the pivotal role Alumni play in advancing the progress of the University.

"All over the world, Universities which have invested I'm their Alumni relations are reaping the benefits of the good relationship cultivated"

Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu further stated that, the benefits of having a vibrant Alumni engagement cannot be overemphasized.

"It helps, among others to; galvanize efforts towards the improvement of the overall quality of students life, upscale enrolments of qualified students; guarantee high levels of academic quality and achievement.

"Imbibe in Legon Alumni with strong sense of commitments and partnership towards the mission of the University, it will also provide students with significant opportunities for growth and development such as Mentoring, Programs, Extern ship and Internship opportunities and Job placements," he noted.

In a speech delivered at the launch, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu made known that, the University has set a target of US$ 100 million for the endowment fund over the next five years, and an amount of GHC 5,235,000 was raised on the day of the launch of the 70th Anniversary of University of Ghana on 20th February, 2018.

"The Endowment fund is one of the University's strategies to deal with challenges of diversifying sources of internally generated funds and to reduce the burden on students even as they make a fair contributions".

"It is obvious that a lot could be attained from nurturing well established relationships with our Alumni, In this regards, the University has established the Alumni Relations Office as part of our Institutional Advancement Office to build mutually beneficial relationship between the University of Ghana," Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu revealed.

Hon. Lydia Alhassan, Hon. Samuel Okudjato, Mrs. Doris Ansah-Kisiwa and Prof. Peter Portey, were ambassadors inaugurated for this year's homecoming weekend.

The management of the University therefore strongly opines that with massive Alumni participation, the University of Ghana can generate the required support, to achieve her vision of becoming a World class research intensive University within the next decade.

The activities of the event include, campus tours, networking, inter-hall sports competition, akwaaba night music concert, bonfire night and inter-hall "Jama" competition, Volta hall at 60 celebrations and many more.

Mrs. Christy Badu of the economic affairs directorate who outlined the programme and activities of the homecoming event , encouraged students, Alumni and friends to be part of the celebration.