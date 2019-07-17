The Ghana Police Are Not The Only Corrupt Officers

Poverty, low salaries and unhealthy living conditions, are some of the reasons which have increased corruption among law enforcement officers, especially, the police, throughout African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria.

The African police force, especially, those stationed on the road to monitor the flow of traffic and control vehicle documents, have soiled their reputation, dignity, and respect in Africa, yet, many Africans at home, have no slight idea that some police officers in rich countries overseas are also often involved in the same corruption scandals.

A couple of years ago, a Belgian police officer was detained in France after driving a van full of refugees, trying to reach the UK border. In both Brussels and Antwerp, the law turned on police officers for taking bribes from foreigners and money from a driver.

In Brussels, three police officers were arrested as part of an investigation against a criminal organization within the traveller community operating in Belgium. In another development, two other policemen were arrested last Friday for bribery and breach of professional secrecy.

In Holland, dozens of police officers have been dismissed from the force in recent weeks following investigations into corruption and breaches of official secrecy.

A report obtained by the AD newspaper said police divisions across the country were being infiltrated by organized crime. 19 Police officers in Midden-Nederland, based in Utrecht, were found to have criminal links.

Last week the newspaper revealed that a gang group, led by Ridouan Taghi, who is facing trial for drug dealing and organizing a number of underworld killings had connections with one of the most senior police officers in Utrecht.

The officer was named in witness testimony and has since been fired following an investigation. In Limburg, a senior officer was suspended for potentially unprofessional behaviour and three team members have been taken off duty, following an inquiry into four other police personnel who were suspended in April.

A 55-year-old member of Amsterdam’s police division was suspended and arrested last week on suspicion of corruption in office, tampering with computers and breaching official secrecy.

It is the seventh time in the last two months that a police officer, a member of the Amsterdam police force, has been suspended for professional misconduct,

In the earlier incidents, employees were sanctioned for stalking, fraud, dereliction of duty and misusing information from police computers.

"Our officers are being approached by stealth of crimes. It happens at every level. Officers need to be trained to deal with it in a good and responsible manner," said Jan Struijs, chairman of the Netherlands Police Department.

Discrimination

The police have also been criticized for failing to tackle a culture of discrimination and bullying following the departure of Carel Boers, who was hired to advise the force on its diversity policy.

Boers said he had witnessed officers using derogatory language about citizens, including racial slurs, and being openly disparaging about colleagues from minority ethnic backgrounds.