Ghana Pharma Awards 2019: Sasso Boss Prof. Effah-Apraku Grabs Top Award

The Executive Chairman of Samara Company Limited, Professor Sampson Effah-Apraku, has won the Excellence in Business Award at the 2019 Ghana Pharma Awards.

The award followed Professor Effah's consistency, and hard work in business for some years now.

Also, the award sought to trumpet his leadership and excellence business skills which have ensured that the Sasso brand remains the topmost insecticide brand on the Ghanaians market.

No wonder Sasso Insecticide Spray and Coil also won at the Ghana Pharma Awards 2019.

Ghana's most popular insecticide brand, Sasso, has once again won at the Ghana Pharma Awards 2019.

Sasso Insecticide Spray and mosquito coil was adjudged the Insecticide Provider of the Year the awards ceremony which was held recently in Accra.

The Sasso brand beat other insecticide brands in a stiff competition to win the award.

Meanwhile, the brand won in the same category at the 2017 edition of the Ghana Pharma Awards.

The Sasso brand has in the past won other prestigious awards including the Premier Brand of the year in 2015; Head of States Awards in 2016 and 2017, the best brand of 2016 at the West Africa Magazine Awards held in Lagos, just to mention a few.

In a brief remark after the presentation, Mrs. Eunice Antwi, the General Manager of Samara Company Limited, owners of the Sasso brand, expressed her joy for emerging the winner among competitors.

Receiving both awards, she expressed appreciation to the organisers of the award scheme for acknowledging the efforts of Sasso.

Mrs. Antwi also thanked the organisers for recognizing the hard work, dedication and consistency of the Sasso brand in the last few years since its inception and ultimate aim of killing mosquitoes without any side effects to consumers while preventing malaria.

She disclosed that with the award, Sasso is motivated to do even more for Ghanaians.

Mrs. Antwi also expressed thanks and appreciation to the management and entire staff of Samara Company, whom she noted, without their effort, would not have seen the brand attain this height.

She further disclosed that Samara Company is working hard to enroll more effective and good quality products onto the market.

This includes a new toothpaste brand, Kel, and others.

Samara Company Limited is also the proud producers of Roma Insecticide Spray, Fekko Spray Starch, and others.