Minister To Begin Work On Gwira Roads

Residents in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region will soon have a sigh of relief as Hon. Kwesi Amoako Atta, Roads and Highways Minister gears up for a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of Gwira roads.

The move follows the urgent need to restore the deplorable nature of the roads which hampers lives and transportation of farms produce to the major market centers.

They include Simpa Junction to Gwira Aiyinasi, Gwira Aiyinasi to Gwira Wiawso, Gwira Wiawso to Gwira Ebanso, Gwira Ebanso to Gwira Asonti among others.

These are cocoa predominantly growing areas but successive governments have failed to tackle the bad road network.

The Paramount Chief of Gwiranman Traditional Council, Awulea Angamatu Agyampa II, who doubles as the President of Nzema Traditional Council wept over the sufferings residents go through plying those poor roads.

But in an exclusive interview with this reporter, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Hon. Frank Okpenyen revealed that government has secured funds for the project.

He added that the Roads and Highways Minister will soon cut the sod for construction to begin.

"At long last, the Akufo-Addo government has secured funds and Hon. Amoako Atta is coming to Gwira on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 to perform the sod-cutting ceremony. I am very happy because these roads have been our major concern", he stated.

It would be recalled that during the 2018 Kundum festival celebration by the Chiefs and people of Axim, President Akufo-Addo who was the special guest of honour assured the people his commitment to construct the Gwira roads.

The MCE disclosed that apart from the Gwira roads, the Roads Minister will on the same day, cut the sod for the construction of Nsien township roads linking the Nsien SHS campus.

"On Monday, July 22, 2019, the Transport Minister, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah will commission the DVLA office complex at Ayiskro in the Nzema East Municipality and this is a good news for the good of my area", he noted.

He added that "President Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod for construction of a Landing Beach at Axim on Tuesday, July 23, 2019".

The MCE advises the people of Nzema East Municipality to refrain from partisan politics and rally behind the current government for development indicating, "partisan politics is killing us and it should be the thing of the past".

He concluded by commending the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Catherine Afeku for lobbying for these projects and urged the people to rally behind the MP to lobby for more developmental projects.