5 Airports To Get Chinese Scanners

The Government of China has agreed to provide scanning equipment for some airports in the country.

A letter dated June 25, 2019 from the Vice Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation, Deng Boqing, and addressed to Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, said the equipment are valued at RMB 94,600,000 Yuan.

The above amount includes insurance and freight and the equipment are to be delivered to Ghana by Seal-land International Transportation.

The five airports mentioned in the letter include: the Kumasi Airport, Ho Airport, Tamale Airport, Wa Airport, and Suyani Airport.

According to the letter, the Government of China is to dispatch engineers to Ghana to install and commission the equipment and as well provide technical guidance.

It stated that the expenses are to be settled out of the Chinese grant stipulated by the Agreement on Economic and Technology Cooperation between the governments of China and Ghana.

It further noted that the Chinese Government shall issue bill of settlement in quadruplicate and make settlement through China Development Bank and Bank of Ghana.

The Government of Ghana on its part, has agreed to exempt the above-mentioned scanning equipment and reasonable amount of personal necessities of Chinese technical personnel from import tariff and other duties or charges.

It shall also be responsible for custom clearance, delivery, transportation and storage from the imports to site after their arrival at the Tema Port in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ghanaian Government is also responsible for temporary water, electricity, related supporting project in the construction sites and all related expenses.

