Executive Members Of Kumasi Youth Association Pay Courtesy Call On Adumhene

Members of Kumasi Youth Association have paid a courtesy call on Adumhene, Baffour Adjei Kesse at his palace following his invitation.

The delegation was led by Nana Akwasi Abebrese II (Adumhene Kyeamehene) Hon. Nana Yaw Wiredu(Ahinsan Estate AssemblyMan), Tweneboa Kodua (KuYA Chairman) and Kwabena Frimpong (KuYA-General Secretary).

The Association's General Secretary, Kwabena Frimpong, briefed the chief about the core vision of the association and other plans the group want to execute for the betterment of Asanteman.

Adumhene expressed his satisfaction for the formation of the association and pledged to offer his support to make the group made up of young people within Kumasi much stronger to achieve their objectives.

The chief admonished the members to be more responsible in all their dealings in other not to soil the envious image of Asante Kingdom.

The respected traditional leader admonishes the association to cherish the traditional perspective of Asantemann, and remain true to our national heritage.

Adumhene Kyeamehene Nana Akwasi Abebrese ll through Hon.Nana Yaw Wiredu expressed the group's appreciation to Adumhene for his time, words of wisdom and advise.