Call By Miyetti Allah To Arrest President Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo's letter was timely and necessary. Whoever wants him to be arrested for it should drop dead and go to hell. He is attempting to save Nigeria from another civil war.

Those that oppose his counsel fail to appreciate the fact that in the event of that war they will suffer more than anyone else.

You do nothing but butcher cows and men and yet you have the nerve to call for the arrest of Obasanjo? Who do you think you are? Since when have a bunch of butchers been running the affairs of our country or dictating who will be arrested?

I dare Buhari to go ahead and arrest Obasanjo and do your bidding. That is when you will know that even a madman has relatives. You are sitting on a time-bomb and playing with fire.

Miyetti Allah's call for the arrest of Obasabjo is reckless, irresponsible, dangerous and unacceptable. He has warned against a violent Yugoslavia-type break-up of the country and a Rwandan-type genocide if things don't change. Arresting him for speaking this bitter truth will only push us closer to that scenario.

If you really want peace you will take his counsel and if you don't want peace you will ignore it and let the killings continue. Obasanjo owes the nation and the country the truth and I am glad that he has spoken it.

BY FEMI FANI-KAYODE

