African Universities Resolve To Achieve CESA (2016-2025) In Cairo

The Conference of Rectors Vice Chancellors and Presidents of African Universities is the flagship event of the Association of African Universities held biennially to discuss new trends and share knowledge within the higher education space in Africa and Africans in the diaspora. This year, the conference was held from 8-11th July 2019 in Cairo Egypt with theme The Role of Higher Education Institutions in Promoting Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA). In solidarity with the AAU other stakeholder organizations like the European Union, DAAD, Carnegie, AU, European Universities Association, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, Education Sub Saharan Africa, League of Islamic Universities, Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport, Joint Admissions and Matriculations Boar of Nigeria, and the African Union graced the event with solidarity messages.

Tasked by the AU to implementing the Continental Education Strategy for Africa - CESA (2016-2025), African academics through their umbrella body (the AAU) resolved on key mechanisms to ensure the strategic focus of the African Union as captioned in the CESA document are achieved.

Scholars from diverse fields of research in line with the above mandate, presented research perspectives to diverse thematic areas of the conference with suggestions on the achievement of CESA (2016-2025). A number of the presentations and authors have been captured in this report.

AAU Engaging with the Diaspora for Promoting African Higher Education: Strategic Partnerships for Social Science Research – Possibilities at the University of Michigan and Beyond

Professor Phillip J. Bowman

The University of Michigan

Revitalizing and Expanding Tertiary Education, Research and Innovation to Address Continental Challenges and Promote Global Competitiveness

Damtew Teferra, Ph. D.

Professor of Higher Education

Founding Director, International Network for Higher Education in Africa—Durban and Boston

University of KwaZulu-Natal

SOUTH AFRICA

Academic Stress among Faculty and Students in Higher Institutions of Ghana: Sources, Causes and Coping Mechanisms

Dickson Adom (PhD)

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana

Emerging Women in Higher Education, Policy Making and Development: Case Study of the Agricultural Sector in Burkina Faso

Eveline MFW Compaore S, PhD

Natewinde Sawadogo, PhD

Sexually Transmitted Grades and the Culture of Silence: Will Female Students Blow The Whistle?

Fred Awaah

University of Professional Studies - Accra

Doctoral School, University of Burundi

One-Stop-Shop for Researchers to Increase the Non-Academic Impact of Research Outcomes

The Ethiopian Attempt to Link Research Centers with the National Academic Digital Repository

Margareth Gfrerer, Higher Education Strategy Center, Ethiopia

Promoting Mobility through Harmonization of Quality Assurance and Accreditation Systems

Goolam Mohamedbhai

Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mauritius

Former Secretary-General, Association of African Universities

Peace Education at all Levels of EDUCATION in Africa

Prof. Michael Takafor Ndemanu

Associate Prof. of Social foundations in education and multicultural education

BALL STATE UNIVERSITY

Continuous Professional Development for a better workforce in Africa: interfacing TVETs and artisans/tradesmen

Moira DAWSON-WILLIAMS Consultant/CEO, Complete IT Solutions

On Strengthening STEM Education in African Universities

Nkem Khumbah, PhD

Michigan state university

Strategic Plan Midterm Review Findings

Professor Peter Okebukola

Higher Education Consultant/Council Chair, National Open University of Nigeria

Update on African Research & Education Network (AfREN)

Ms. Nodumo Dhlamini

AAU Director of ICT & Knowledge Management

African-led Solutions to Systemic Challenges

Dr. Olaf Hahn

Director, Education Sub-Saharan Africa

CESA HE Sub-Cluster

Professor Olugbemiro Jegede

Former Secretary General

Association of African Universities

Report of the Governing Board to COREVIP 2019

Prof Etienne E. EHILE

Secretary General, Association of African Universities

Nile International Education System (NIES), A New International Qualification and Trends in Prerequisites of Higher Education

Prof. Mervat A. El-Dib, Ed.D.

Professor of Curriculum and Instruction, Benha University

General Coordinator of the Presidential Advisory Council of Scientists and Experts

Education Development in CESA and Agenda 2063

Dr. Beatrice Njenga

AU Commission

Supporting the Continental Education Strategy for Africa

- The Contribution of the European Union

Fiorella Perotto

European Commission - Directorate-General for Education, Youth, Sport and Culture

The Role of ASRT in Empowering technology and innovation in Egypt and Africa

Prof. Dr. Mahmoud Sakr

Report on Higher Education in Egypt: A Strategic Perspective

Dr. Amr Adly

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research for University Affairs

Crossing borders with Education: The German Higher Education System and the role of DAAD

Isabell Mering

Director, DAAD Regional Office Cairo

Creating an African Academic Network to Promote Regional Integration in Africa.

Tim Clarke

Retired EU Ambassador to the AU, Lancaster Univ Hon. Fellow.

Climate Change and Rural Female Farmers in Ghana: A Study of the Wenchi Municipality

Lily Yarney, E. K. Sakyi, C. J. Mba, & P. K. Achamwie

MSCA: Marie Skłodowska Curie Actions

Dr. Hossam Zawbaa

Assistant Professor, Beni-Suef University Chair of African Chapter, Marie Curie Alumni Association

The Intra-Africa Academy Project and the Experience of the University Of Tlemcen in International Cooperation, Including Pauwes

Prof. Latifa NEGADI

Towards Revitalizing and Expanding Tertiary Education, Research and Innovation to Address Continental Challenges & Promote Competitiveness: Role of Academia in Africa

Domwin Dabire Kuupole & Kofi Kodah Mawuloe

Individual Factors Influencing Access to Research Grants among African Researchers: A Study of Crawford University, Nigeria

Uchechukwu Ifeoluwa Nnamdi

General Studies Unit, Crawford University, Ogun State, Nigeria

The Place of Peace Building in Ethiopian Education: An Integrative Review on Policy and Practice.

Endalew F. Qufi (PhD)

Acceptance and Use of Alternate Tools for Knowledge Management in African HEIS:

a review of AAU DATAD-R

Abednego CORLETEY

DATAD-R Programme Officer

Bridging the Digital Divide: The Role of Higher Education Institutions in Getting Africa Closer To the Global Information Society

Godson E. Ilevbare

Centre for Maritime Studies, Information and Communication Technology, University of Benin, Nigeria.

Persuasive Tech for Positive Behavioural Change: An Example of Using Thermal Stimuli to Enhance Photo-sharing in Social Media

Dr. Moses B Akazue

School of Computing Science, University of Glasgow, UK

Quantitative and Qualitative Effects of Quality Assurance Reviews of Academic and Support Units on Student Pass Rates at a South African Higher Education Institution

Dr Rajen Padayachi

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Feasibility of a National Policy on Research Data Management for Higher Education Institutions: A Case of Zimbabwe.

1Mutavayi S. A., 2Hwalima T.

1Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, P. Bag 35, Marondera, Zimbabwe.

2Lupane State University, Box 170, Lupane, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Harmonization: IHE Focus

Juliet Thondhlana, Ass Professor

Evelyn Garwe, Deputy CEO

Learning Lessons from Offering Dual Degrees in Egyptian Private Universities

Mahmoud N. M. Yousif, Ph.D.

Photochemistry Department, National Research Centre, Cairo, Egypt

Setting up Institutional Repositories to Manage Knowledge: A Review of Two Ghanaian HEI

Amanda Delali Fie

Parliament of Ghana Library

Leadership in Research and Knowledge Management: The African HEIS Management and the Researchers in Focus

Ruth Daniel Kapanga

TNM, Malawi

Abednego Corletey

Association of African Universities

The opening and closing ceremonies of the conference were heavily patronized by the government of Egypt. Facilitators of different sections of the conference included, Professor Juma Shabani, Professor Tolly Mbwette, and Professor Goski Alabi amongst others.

Fred Awaah

Lecturer

University of Professional Studies – Accra

[email protected]