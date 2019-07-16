AfDB Sanctions Lutoyilex Construct Ltd, Managing Director For 36 Months Over Fraud

The African Development Bank Group on 16 July 2019, announces the debarment of Lutoyilex Construct Limited, a construction company registered in Nigeria and its Managing Director, Mr. Bamidele Obiniyi (also known as Mr. Bamidele Abayomi) for a period of 36 months.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Lutoyilex Construct Limited engaged in fraudulent practice while bidding for a construction contract under the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One in Nigeria (ATASP-1). While participating in a tender for the construction of social infrastructure in Niger State of Nigeria, the company misrepresented its experience in conducting similar construction contracts.

The debarment renders the company and its Managing Director ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. The debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

ATASP-1 is financed under the African Development Fund administered by the African Development Bank Group.

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption

The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.