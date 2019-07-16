Three Old Men Arrested For Stealing

The Airport District Police Command has apprehended three old men who are alleged to be part of a syndicate that has been breaking into parked cars and stealing valuables items found in them.

Kwabena Adjei, 57; Felix Amuh, 53; and Samuel Paa T. Nii Aryee Okai, 61, were arrested yesterday.

According to the police, the three men had been operating in areas such as Nyaho Clinic, Airport and East Legon for the past seven months.

Modus Operandi

Narrating their nefarious activities to DAILY GUIDE, the Airport District Police Crime Officer, DSP Alex Kwesi Kwarteng, said some of the 'operations' of the suspects were captured on closed circuit camera which helped the police to track them.

He said on June 16, around 3pm, the three suspects broke into a Mitsubishi vehicle parked at Olando Street, East Legon.

“They broke into the car and stole two bags containing $800 dollars, a laptop and other valuable documents belonging to the victim and the case was immediately reported to the police for investigations to be carried out,” he said.

He said CCTV camera captured the suspects breaking into the victim's car.

The crime officer said the suspects, using a black Chevrolet Malibu car, came from the opposite direction of the victim's car and parked right in front.

He said Amuh then came out first and pretending to be attending to the call of nature, he surveyed the whole area before Kwabena Adjei and Samuel Paa T also came out of the vehicle.

The officer said two of the men, using an object suspected to be a stone, broke the glass from the driver's side to open the car door.

“The two men then took the bags and moved straight to their vehicle and sped off,” he disclosed.

DSP Kwarteng said upon receiving the video of their identities, the three men were placed on the police watch list which led to their arrest around 5am yesterday at their various hideouts at Tantra Hill and Amasaman.

“They are currently in our custody assisting in our investigations,” he added.

