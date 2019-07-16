Twellium Foundation Constructs Classroom, Washrooms For Dzabukpo

Twellium Foundation, a subsidiary of Twellium Industrial Limited that major in social change and charity works has handed a newly constructed a two-unit classroom and a washroom for the people of Dzabukpo, near Sogakope in the Volta Region.

Arranged by Twellium Foundation in collaboration with On The Road, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which focuses on charity projects, the structure and a cassava mill machine (for gari processing) aimed at improving education and livelihood in the area is worth thousands of Cedis.

Twellium Foundation Managing Director and head of Marketing, Twellium Industrial Limited, producers of Verna Natural Mineral Water, Mr. Ali Ajami said at the handing over ceremony that " We at Twellium Foundation believe in quality education, hence the construction of this facility. We are considering completing the primary block and constructing the JHS blocks in the coming months.

" We want to thank Verna Mineral Water consumers for choosing and believing in our products; as l keep saying, a fraction of money from every bottled water you purchase go into projects like these, thanks for choosing Verna, we promise to do more."

Headmaster of the school established in 1961, Mr. Gershon Dordor expressed profuse thanks to Twellium Foundation and On The Road for the facilities saying, " We are most grateful for this, as you know, structures play paramount roles for better education. The beginning of education is the kindergarten stage where they used to gather under a tree. Whenever there is rainfall, we don't have classes, so we are indeed grateful."

The District Director of education, Henry Kwarshie Hevi commended Twellium Foundation for the facilities, appealed for educational materials and a vehicle to make officials of the school mobile and suggested to other corporate organizations to emulate Twellium Foundation's shining example.

Chief Executive Officer of On the Road, Kofi Amoah said the gari processing machine will go a long way to help the community since gari processing is the main occupation in the area.