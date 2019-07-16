Ghana Post Grabs Excellence In Innovation Award

The nation's designated Postal operators, Ghana Post has been awarded as the Excellence in Innovation company of the year at the just ended Ghana shippers Awards 2019.

Innovations such as the introduction of a reliable Tracking System, Central Valuation Centre as well as the Digital Address (Ghana Post GPS) have put Ghana Post in a more advanced tech-driven position to meet modern ways of doing business and meeting the needs of customers.

“Ghana Post has Leveraged on technology to improve efficiency. For instance, we now have a Tracking System, Central Valuation Centre, Digital Address Delivery, Shortcode For Letter Box Payment. The tracking system enables both customers and Ghana post to track items sent. This helps to monitor items sent till delivery. These are some of the tech innovations at Ghana Post.

Ghana Post has partnered Standard Chartered Bank for the Ghana Post Stanchart Innovation which enables customers to open accounts online and cards delivered at the comfort of their homes.

The establishment of e-commerce website www.ghanapost.com.gh is also innovation from the nation's courier service operators. The purpose of the e-commerce platform, www.postshop.com.gh is to give all vendors and buyers the opportunity to trade online.

This innovation has brought onboard both international and domestic retail shops for the convenient and accessible shopping experience and further pushed services that will increase the visibility of Ghanaian products on the world market.

The second award received by Ghana Post at the event was Outstanding contribution to the shipping industry.

The Ghana Shippers Awards which was to recognize the achievement of local and international companies cut across road transportation, ocean carriers, air transportation, freight forwarding, shipping agents, express services, courier, government agencies, insurance, and financial institutions.

In all, 53 award categories were up for grab while DHL Ghana Ltd, B5 PLUS, CARGILL Ghana Ltd, Air Ghana Ltd among others picked awards in different categories.