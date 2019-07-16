NDC Primaries: Four Aspirants Pulled Out, Supports Armah Buah In Ellembelle

Four Aspirants who picked nomination forms to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in the upcoming National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Western Region have rescind their decision to contest.

The party opened nominations on Wednesday, July 10 and close on Friday, July 12, 2019.

At the close of nominations, five NDC members picked forms to contest their incumbent, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah.

They include Mieza Alleah, Kofi Anaman, Obed Carl Buah, Joseph Meneabe Akpoh and Slyvester Enumi Cudjoe.

The former Petroleum Minister, Armah Kofi-Buah also picked nomination forms to seek re-election making the total number of aspirants six.

Prior to the nominations, Armah Kofi-Buah who has been Member of Parliament for Ellembelle since 2009 intended not to seek re-election in 2020 during an emergency meeting held at AYA Community Center at Ampain in the Constituency early this year.

But, some branch executives of the party convinced the lawmaker to rescind his decision in a peition few months ago by the branch executives.

Later, some branch executives together with party sympthisers storm the party's office at Aiyinasi to pick nomination forms for him (the MP) to contest the primaries without his consent.

Following this, the branch executives organized themselves over the weekend to visit the MP at his residence to present the forms to him, and to also inform him of their desire to support his campaign to get him elected as the legislator of Ellembelle Constituency for the fourth time.

However, the four aspirants who apparentlypicke d nomination forms to contest the primaries knowing Armah Kofi Buah had taken a back seat quickly rescinded their decision to contest when the lawmaker also rescind his decision not to contest.

John Jerry Amoseh-Kwofie, Spokesperson for the branch executives of the party who joined a team of enthusiastic youth to pick the nomination form for Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah says this is the time the party and people in the constituency needs him most.

According to him, three reasons have been assigned by the branch executives for this action to get the MP to contest the seat, win convincingly and get back to Parliament to continue with the good works.

He noted that the lawmaker has been recognised as one of the best performing stalwarts of NDC, and consequently was recently declared best MP in the Western Region and one of the best in the country.

Mr. Amoseh-Kwofie says contesting the primaries will go a long way to fulfill the greater interest of the party.

Briefing the media, the MP, Armah Kofi-Buah confirmed his decision to run but explained that he could not have turned down the decision of the constituents despite his initial stance.

The MP who is credited for turning the Ellembelle Constituency into an NDC area when it used to be predominantly an avowed Constituency for CPP in alliance with NPP, will end his third term in December 2020.

His shocking landslide victory in 2008 subsequently forced the NPP to present their own candidate Kwasi Bonzoh for the first time in 2012, but he lost to Armah Kofi-Buah.

This was made possible because, Armah Kofi-Buah, upon assumption of office, worked tirelessly as Deputy Minister for Energy to gain recognition in government and succeeded in retaining the seat subsequently in 2012 and 2016.

His performance in government as Minister for Energy, Petroleum all contributed to uplifting his credentials, authority, and popularity in the Constituency, Regional level and at the National level.

Speaking to one of the four Aspirants, Kofi Anaman said they pulled out from the race because they promised the Branch Executives that if Armah Kofi-Buah picked forms to seek re-election, they will not contest him.

Explained why they picked the forms earlier, he said, "We were informed by our hardworking MP that he will not contest again so we also decided to replace him but upon hearing from him on Sunday to contest again and since we have promised not to contest if he pick forms then we have to respect him and allow him to go again".

He added "We have declared out total support for him and we are going round to fill his forms for him and also support him to retain the Ellembelle parliamentary seat in 2020.

Speaking on Ellembelle-based West End Radio on Monday, July 15, 2019, the Constituency Communications Officer, Kwesi Hanson disclosed that these four Aspirants have donated their filing fees to the party to support their activities.

He also disclosed that out of the six aspirants who picked nomination forms, two will be contesting, thus Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah (incumbent) and Mieza Alleah.

"We thank these four Aspirants for taking such a bold decision and we also thank them for attending the meeting on Sunday but Mr. Host, we didn't see Mieza Alleah in the meeting and he has told us that whether rain or shine, he is contesting against Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah so right now we two Aspirants in Ellembelle", he opined.

Historically, this is the first time Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah is being contested in the NDC parliamentary primaries.

The NDC’s Parliamentary Primaries have been scheduled to take place on 24th August 2019.

The filing of the nomination forms has been scheduled for July 18 and July 19.

The cost of forms is GH¢2000 with the filing fees fixed at GH¢35,000 for all contestants. Women and Persons with Disability (PWDs) pay GH¢17,500.