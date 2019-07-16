Chief of Jachie Makes Strong Case For Development

The Chief of Jachie a community in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti region Baffour Kwaku Amoateng lV has advised citizens of Jachie and its environs to maintain peace and unity currently prevailing in the area and plan meaningful strategies to quicken the pace of development in the traditional area.

Nana Amoateng who was speaking at his maiden Akwasidei Kese at Jachie on Sunday 14 July 2019 said it is the responsibilities of the citizens to develop the area so that it could catch up with other communities that are fast developing hence he called on those in diaspora to come home and contribute their quota in the development of Jachie.

He expressed his appreciation to his sub-chiefs and elders of Jachie for their commitment, hard work and unity since he was installed and urged them to sustain that because that could bring rapid development to the area.

Nana Amoateng expressed his dissatisfaction on the abandon road project that stretches from Atonsu Kontanase and called on the government and the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah to help bring the Contractors back on site as the citizens are living in a dusting environment which is dangerous to their health.

Contractors are longer on site and we are not hearing anything from the authorities, we are tired of living in this dusting environment.

All that we are asking for is that the Authorities put active measures in place to bring the Contractors back.

On security Measures, Nana Amoateng Called on the government to consider the fast-growing population of Jachie and post more police personnel to the area.

The population of Jachie keeps increasing, we need more police personnel to combat crime in the area as well as tighten security measures in the area.