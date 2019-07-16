3 Of 7 MPs Go Unopposed In Savannah Region;15 Pick Nomination Forms

At the close of nominations, Friday, July 12,a total of three(3) of the seven(7) incumbent Members of Parliament in the newly created Savannah region have picked nomination forms to run unopposed in the upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries.

In a bid to seek re-election to parliament in 2020 on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress, incumbent MP for Yapei Kusawgu constituency and former Deputy Power Minister, Mr. John Abdulai Jinapor;Incumbent MP for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Mr. Andrew Dari Chiwitey and incumbent MP for Bole-Bamboi constituency, Mr.Sulemana Yussif are uncontested in the NDC's impending parliamentary primaries scheduled for August 24,2019.

Meanwhile, Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy and incumbent Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Mr.Adam Mutawakilu is being challenged by 46-year-old headmaster of Yagbum J.H.S,Mr.Yakubu Yussif.

In the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency,young lawyer and one-term MP, Mr.Mahama shaibu is keenly being contested by the immediate past MP for the constituency and business magnate,Mr.Baani Abudu Nelson and Mr.Dingana Timothy.

The battle to annex the Salaga South Constituency seat currently being occupied by the Savannah Regional Minister,Mr.Salifu Adam Braimah has just been drawn as former MP, Ibrahim Abubakari Dey, Mr.Ahmed Saaka Shaibu Dan,Madam Zuwera Ibrahimah, Mr.Lukman Musah Jawular and Mr.Mahama Rashad are in the race to represent the NDC in a bid to reclaim what they describe,"their lost seat".

Mr.Alhassan Mumuni, incumbent MP for Salaga North Constituency would have to battle-it-out with the likes of Mr.Abdulai Mohammed and Alhaji Rabiu in a bid to retain his seat on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In all,fifteen(15) prospective aspirants across the seven constituencies in the region have picked up nomination forms to run in the forthcoming parliamentary primaries,consisting of only one female and 14 males with three incumbent MPs' running unchallenged.

The NDC currently holds six of the seven seats in the region.The Salaga South Constituency is the only seat being occupied by an NPP MP.

In the infant North East Region,21 prospective candidates across five constituencies picked nomination forms,with no incumbent MP going unopposed.Only one female prospective aspirant picked nomination forms.

The electoral process in Chereponi constituency in the region has been suspended according to a statement signed by the party's General Secretary,Mr .Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and sighted by Ghanaweb's Ananpansah B Abraham.

The parent Northern region that birthed the Savannah region and North East region has a total of 62 people picking nomination forms,with the minority leader and incumbent MP for Tamale South Constituency, Mr.Haruna Iddrisu running the election unopposed for the fourth time in a row.

The election will not be conducted in the Kpandai and Bimbilla constituencies as the said constituencies are among the 17 constituencies across the country were the electoral process has been suspended.

Nomination forms were picked at a cost of Ghc2,000 with filing fees pegged at Ghc35,000 for all contestants except women and Persons Living with Disabilities(PLWDs),who are to pay Ghc17,500.

Filing of nomination forms is scheduled for 18th July,2019 and 19th July,2019.

Vetting of prospective aspirants is expected to follow from the 24th-to-25th July across the country, whereas various appeals for disqualification would be considered from the 29th of July,2019, to the 31st of July,2019,after which the party will issue a notice of poll.

As part of the qualification procedures,prospective aspirants have been referred to the 1992 constituency for further clarifications on their eligibility.Normal procedural errors would not form a basis for disqualification of any candidate, however, defrauding by false pretense and impersonation will invalidate the candidature of potential candidates.

The 8th parliament will miss the faces and articulate voices of fine parliamentarians from the five regions in the north such as,the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and NDC MP for Nadowli West Constituency,Mr.Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin and former Roads and Highways Minster and MP for Tamale Central, Mr.Inusah Fuseini.

The duo failed to pick nomination forms at the close of nominations. Speculations are rife that, Mr.Alban Bagbin,Ghana's longest serving MP took the decision not to rerun the election after the youth of the constituency pressed on him to give way for a new and young face to take over.

Source:Ananpansah B Abraham