Police Debunks Remour Of Human Sacrifice

Police say after analysing the content of the video, they came to the conclusion that it was a ram that was being killed.

A voice could is heard in the video claiming the chief was slaughtering a human being to pacify the gods of the town.

They have, therefore, urged the public to disregard the video.

“Meanwhile, the woman who was heard in the video alleging a human being was slaughtered is being questioned by the police,” the statement signed by Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyoh said.

