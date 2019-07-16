16.07.2019 General News Police Debunks Remour Of Human Sacrifice By Staff Writer Police say after analysing the content of the video, they came to the conclusion that it was a ram that was being killed.A voice could is heard in the video claiming the chief was slaughtering a human being to pacify the gods of the town. Police say after analyzing the content of the video, they came to the conclusion that it was a ram that was being killed. They have, therefore, urged the public to disregard the video. “Meanwhile, the woman who was heard in the video alleging a human being was slaughtered is being questioned by the police,” the statement signed by Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyoh said. —Myjoyonline
Police Debunks Remour Of Human Sacrifice
A voice could is heard in the video claiming the chief was slaughtering a human being to pacify the gods of the town.
Police say after analyzing the content of the video, they came to the conclusion that it was a ram that was being killed.
They have, therefore, urged the public to disregard the video.
“Meanwhile, the woman who was heard in the video alleging a human being was slaughtered is being questioned by the police,” the statement signed by Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyoh said.
—Myjoyonline