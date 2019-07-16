Modern Ghana logo

16.07.2019 General News

Police Debunks Remour Of Human Sacrifice

By Staff Writer
Police say after analysing the content of the video, they came to the conclusion that it was a ram that was being killed.Police say after analysing the content of the video, they came to the conclusion that it was a ram that was being killed.

A voice could is heard in the video claiming the chief was slaughtering a human being to pacify the gods of the town.

Police say after analyzing the content of the video, they came to the conclusion that it was a ram that was being killed.

They have, therefore, urged the public to disregard the video.

“Meanwhile, the woman who was heard in the video alleging a human being was slaughtered is being questioned by the police,” the statement signed by Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyoh said.

—Myjoyonline

