Poor Roads Impeding Against Quality Healthcare – Dr. Beatrice Wiafe

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has lamented that the poor roads networks in rural communities in Ghana are seriously impeding healthcare delivery.

According to her, apart from the difficulty health personnel suffer before reaching communities to render services, patients also go through similar challenges before reaching health facilities.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peace and Love Hospitals (PLH) in Kumasi and Accra, therefore implored the government to as a matter of urgency, fix the roads in the hinterlands to save lives.

She expressed the worries at Bayerebon Nos. 5, a farming community in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti region, during a breast cancer campaign and free medical screening exercises on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

She added that “most of the breast cancer treatment centers are located at the urban areas, it makes it difficult for women living in the remote areas to travel far to these centers. We have to come to them, as we have done today, to give them public education, but the bad roads are hampering these exercises”.

“I am therefore appealing to the government to fix these roads if cancer treatment cancers cannot be set up, so we can reach them without difficulties to save more lives,” she concluded.

Speaking to the community, Dr. Wiafe Addai urged them to examine their breast frequently because breast cancer is preventable, treatable and curable if detected early.

The participants were screened on breast cancer and prostrate cancers, diabetes, hypertension and the women were advised to report any usual thing in their breasts to any health post for prompt treatments.

The former assembly member for the community, Hon. Agyaku Barimah, expressed his gratitude to the management of BCI/PLH for organizing such an important program, first of its kind, in the farming community, and passionately appealed to the government to fix their bad roads.

“The 12 kilometer road from Antwi Agyei Nkwanta at Nyinahin, the district capital, to Bayerebon Nos. 5 is very bad, and becomes inaccessible when it rains, and this makes it very difficult for health personnel to reach us on public health education,” according to the former assembly member for the community, Hon. Agyaku Barimah.