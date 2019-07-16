By Their Deeds ...

Every leader in the political kingdom; appointed or elected, has specified duties to perform on behalf of the people. The aspirations of a people are put in a vehicle and the leader is handed keys to be the driver. The safe journey, the accident can chiefly be the fault of the driver in this case. One key leadership position in our body politics in Ghana is Member of Parliament. The main duty of a Member of Parliament is to make laws for the benefit of the state. This duty is performed alongside other duties such as financial, adjudicatory and oversight amongst others. In spite of their core responsibilities, Members of Parliament have been agents of development. They lobby for projects and use their shares of the District Assembly Common Fund to undertake major development activities and programmes in their constituencies. Some of these activities include building of schools, drilling of boreholes, organization of extra classes, provision of ambulances, development of human resources and provision of soft loans among others.

In Kpandai, the first two decades of Fourth republican multi-party democracy had been a freeze rather than a warm swim to development. This had been due to a number of reasons ranging from servitude under a “torturing district capital” to ineffective and not mincing words, so far worst leadership. The prayer of the people had been answered in two beautiful folds the creation of Kpandai district in 2008 and the change of Member of Parliament in 201 Are we seeing the progress coming or we are still being stagnated as before? These questions cannot be answered for you but the following few paragraphs will offer you opportunity to answer yourself.

In 2009, the NDC took over power in Ghana when Kpandai District was still one of Ghana’s “Newest brides”. At that time, Kpandai township road was being constructed after it was awarded to a Contractor by the NPP government but it was stopped immediately due to abrogation of the contract under the NDC. The road was left unattended to for eight years of NDC reign. Kpandai was given a “Caterpillar Grader” which was parked for some time and when it had to work, it worked in another district and broke down only to be hauled to Kpandai and never repaired. A Community Day School was supposed to be built in the district at a village called Jamboaui, but not even one block was laid. In fact, for the eight years there was very little that went on in the district, what we attest to is the sudden affluence in NDC party hierarchy in Kpandai. Why would well thinking persons from Kpandai not get angry? We had been neglected by a party the Kpandai had been faithfully married to, was it time for a divorce?

Fast forward to 2017, the NDC awarded a contract in their last breathing years in government for the construction of the road from Krachi junction through Kpandai to Binda junction. The NPP government upon taking the sword directed for all road constructions in the country to be halted. However, in Kpandai, with the leadership of the Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive the road construction was continued. Compare this scenario to what happened in 200 Which set of leadership should you be describing as “Never again”.

As a matter of, the Member of Parliament then in opposition from 2012-2016 did the following. According to Npp Communication Team, Kpandai

The achievements of Hon.Mathew Nyindam in 4-Years- 2012-2016

WATER

He repaired and installed several boreholes across the constituency.Eg, Kpandai, Katiejeli, Bladjai, Wiae, Sunguai, Tenglento, Konjado, Takoradi, Meme, Kujah, Tikarini, Kinyinkpa. He repaired the Bankamba water system. He installed a new transformer for Gulbi Quarters water system to revive the system from collapse. He dredged and renovated the Loloto dam to minimise the acute water crisis in that area. He drilled 35 boreholes across the constituency in 2016 alone, Kpandai SHS,Konkonba chief area, Leseni Hill top, Jatimah, Gegerige, Mbowura, Katiejeli, Kabonwuli etc.

EDUCATION

He donated over gh¢2,300 to help feed 2015 BECE candidates when they were called back to write the cancelled papers. He donated over gh¢2,500 to 2016 BECE candidates to help pay their transportation fees. He assisted a good number of students to again admission into tertiary institutions. He used over gh¢100,000 to assist students at secondary and tertiary level of education to pay school fees. He donated gh¢500 at [email protected] Anniversary launch and gh¢2,000 at Kpansec's 25 Anniversary itself. He donated gh¢3,200 to UTDBE students at Bimbilla college of education. He donated gh¢2,000 to UTDBE students at Presbyterian Women's College of Education Aburi. He donated 10 laptops and and an amount of gh¢1,000 to Lonto community during education fund raising ceremony. He organized classes for WASSCE private candidates, the first of its kind in the constituency. He put up 3-classroom pavilions at Kpalung,Kachilende and Buntum. He lobbied with VRA to put up a teacher's quarters at Gulbi Quarters. He roofed community constructed teacher's quarters at Tenglento D/A primary school. He renovated Tenglento D/A primary school block. He lobbied for 6-classroom blocks for Ocherepe,Nkanchina No1 and Lambardo.Ocherepe and Lambardo projects have started and are various stages of completion while the Nkanchina No1 project is yet to start. He tiled the girls wash room at Kpandai SHS,sprayed the girls dormitory and donated students mattresses to the school. He donated 5 laptops to Kojoboni D/A JHS. He donated 10 laptops to Jamboi Presby JHS. He renovated a structure in Kumdi to be used as ICT centre.

HEALTH

He donated two ambulances to the constituency, one to the eastern corridor(Kitare area) and the other to the western corridor(stationed at Jamboai/Sabonjida) He succeeded in lobbying for one ambulance from central government which was stationed in Kpandai and managed by the district assembly. He put up a maternity block for Kpandai district hospital. He donated a printer and a scanner to Kpandai ECG hospital. He initiated an effort led to TV documentary by Adom TV on the state of Kpandai P.T.O constituency/district which in turn led to a cash donation of gh¢1,000 to Kpandai district hospital and ECG hospital ECG. The painting of the structures of both Kpandai district hospital and ECG hospital. The donation of hospital materials and used clothing to both Kpandai district hospital and ECG hospital. His initiative led to the construction of chip compounds at Kojoboni and Wajado. He donated over 200 anti-snake injection to the ECG hospital to support the treatment of snakebite patients. He donated 10 motor bikes to 10 clinics/health centres/chip compounds-Lonto,Gulbi Quarters, Kpandai subdistrict, District Directorate of health,Kojoboni,Katiejeli,Nsandin,Bankamba,Buya and Jirandogo.

RURAL ELECTRIFICATION

He lobbied for addition of 27 communities into the national grid eg.Wiae,Kpadjai,Sikakura,Tenglento,Buya Nchaponi and Buya Jama Nkwanta. He installed street lamps in communities like Jirandogo,Loloto,Jamboai,Gulbi Quarters, Balai,Unyombo,Kpandai, Kumdi Katiejeli etc.

ROADS

He lobbied to get the Kachinke Bridge constructed. He supported labour intensive work on the road from Banajado to Gulbi Quarters while he is still lobbying for local government intervention.

SECURITY

He lobbied to get a police van for kpandai police station. He successfully lobbied for the creation of police district for kpandai district and this has paved way for the creation of police posts at strategic areas in the constituency. He played a crucial role in the settlement of disputes and conflicts across the constituency eg.Gulbi Quarters, Kpandai,Kitare and Kojoboni.

OTHER SOCIAL INTERVENTIONS

He filed a question in Parliament on the state of Livelihood Empowerment Programme in Kpandai District and demanded the expansion of the programme in the district. This has led to the enrolment of 30 more communities onto the programme to give the district a total of 44 communities benefiting. Example of new communities include Gbandri, Kpalung, Sey Akura, Nfigmado, Kumniso, Kakpeni, Sikakura, Kapui, Labrido etc. He made the constituency popular and advertised it to Ghana and the rest of the world through the media. An example, the documentary on the constituency's state of affairs by Adom TV.

Currently, he has supported over Two Hundred (200) women farmers with tractor services. He also provided soft loans to over a Thousand (1000) women in Constituency. He also supports students financially and also helps them to gain admissions. He has organized extra classes in the constituency to aid with the government’s double track system. He has gotten most unemployed youth employed into various sectors of the economy.

Another new human resource development area is where he now provides machines to hairdresser apprentices and dressmaker apprentices. Across the constituency, what one just has to do is not sit at home because he or she might not have gone to school. When one gets trained, he or she goes home on the day of graduation with a machine. These machines, are chosen by the apprentice and not forced on them.

Recently, he invited Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia to commission a maternity ward of 45 beds with incubator in it. The Second Lady expressed joy at seeing such work being done. He added another ambulance and Seventy-Five heavy sewing machines for all Tailoring Masters in the Constituency. To support the FREE SHS policy, he has organised extra classes for students in the constituency.

To us, the youth of Kpandai, the effort certainly is huge and like Oliver Twist, we can only ask for more. While we get to know them by their deeds, we shall offer them our support for their deeds are for all and should be supported. The Redeemer of the Youth he is, Ampa!!!!.

All that is done based on non-discriminatory policy of the Member of Parliament. He says “I can only be employed for one job, and so if I can help my people get whatever job they want, why not?” There is nothing like political colourisation, tribal sorting or religious relegation. It is based on “one Kpandai, we all develop”.