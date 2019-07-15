UG Young Female Lecturer To Contest Abura Asebu Kwamankese Seat

A University of Ghana Senior Lecturer and Research Scientist, Dr Nana Ama Browne Klutse has picked nomination forms to contest for the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency.

Dr Nana Ama Browne Klutse hails from Nyanfeku Ekroful in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in the central region.

She was formerly a senior research scientist at the Ghana Space, Science and Technology Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission but currently a senior lecturer at the physics department of the University of Ghana.

Her academic prowess earned her a PhD in climatology from the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

In addition to many other portfolios, Dr Nana Ama is a consultant for both national and international projects as well as a consultant on climate change for UN, ECOWAS and AU space science.

Speaking to the media after picking her forms, the NDC seasoned academic, indicated that she believes in community empowerment and mobilization for development, retooling women with necessary materials and capabilities in all aspects.

She stressed, that "It has become evident in recent times that the NDC has caught the eye of many technocrats and intellectuals from the academia. If anything underscores this development, it is the NDC’s believe in the role of the technocrats and expects as very essential machinery for the development of Ghana".

Reports from the constituency indicate, that there is a strong clamor and overwhelming support for Dr Nana Ama Klutse as the right candidate to lead the NDC in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency for the 2020 elections.