NDC Primaries: Armah Buah succumbs to pressure to run for fourth term

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, former Minister for Petroleum has succumbed to pressure from his constituents to run for fourth term as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle.

Despite emerging as best MP in Western Region following an outcome of a research conducted by the University of Ghana recently, the MP appeared satisfied with the twelve years of service rendered to his constituents.

But, Branch Executives of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ellembelle tacitly applied diverse measures to convince the lawmaker to rescind his decision not to run.

First, he was petitioned months ago by the branch executive of the party in the constituency to consider rescinding his decision to exit Parliament having told them he was exiting at this critical point. But, they insisted in the petition that they require his service now than ever, but he still declined.

Just last week Friday, he had the shock of his life when same branch executives organized brass band music with followers to storm the party's office to pick nomination forms for him (the MP) to contest the primaries without his consent.

Following this, the branch executives organized themselves over the weekend to visit the MP at his residence to present the forms to him, and to also inform him of their desire to support his campaign to get him elected as the legislator of Ellembelle Constituency for fourth term.

On Sunday, four other ambitious aspirants who apparently had picked nomination forms to contest the primaries upon hearing the absence of the lawmaker in the race, rather rescinded their decision when he declared to run. On top of that, the four joined the campaign to impress upon the MP to represent Ellembelle for last term in Parliament.

John Jerry Amoseh-Kwofie, spokesperson for the branch executive of NDC in Ellembelle who joined a team of enthusiastic youth to pick the nomination form for Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah described the timing for his decision to exit Parliament as premature.

According to him, three seasons have been assigned by the branch executive for this action to get the MP to contest the seat, win convincingly and get back to parliament to continue to represent them.

Among the reasons, he said the lawmaker has been acknowledged as one of the best performing stalwarts of NDC, and consequently was recently declared best MP in the Western Region and one of the best in the country, and therefore ought to continue his good works in parliament and in the constituency.

In addition, he said it will be in the interest of the NDC to present a winnable candidate to retain the seat won in 2008, and the incumbent who guaranteed that victory when no one expected it, best fits in that capacity to redeem the chances of the party.

Therefore, contesting the primaries will go a long way to fulfill the greater interest of the party.

Aside that, Amoseh-Kwofie explained that series of recognition gained locally, nationally , and internationally through awards, citations, and acknowledgements through researches that the MP was performing better ought to be rewarded by the NDC and constituents of Ellembelle who will vote in December next year.

Speaking in an interview, the MP confirmed his decision to run but explained that he could not have turned down the pressure from the constituents despite declining initially.

The MP who is credited for turning the Ellembelle Constituency into an NDC area when it used to be predominantly an avowed constituency for CPP in alliance with NPP, will end his third term in December 2020.

His shocking landslide victory in 2008 subsequently forced the NPP to present their own candidate Kwasi Bonzoh for the first time in 2012, but he lost to Armah Kofi-Buah.

This was made possible because, Armah Kofi Buah, upon assumption of office, worked tirelessly as Deputy Minister for Energy to gain recognition in government and succeeded in retaining the seat subsequently in 2012 and 2016.

His performance in government as Minister for Energy, Petroleum all contributed to uplifting his credentials, authority, and popularity in the Constituency, Regional level and at the National level.

Source: Daniel Kaku