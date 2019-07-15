NDC Branch Executives Contribute Cash To Buy Nomination Forms For Benita Sena Okity-Duah

An appeal initiated by one Cephas Amon Neequaye to solicit contributions from NDC Branch Executives in Ledzokuku to buy the Parliamentary Nomination Forms for the former Member of Parliament of the Constituency, Benita Sena Okity-Duah yielded the expected results within 48 hours.

In a statement cited by this reporter on various whatsapp platforms made up mainly Ledzokuku constituents on Tuesday, Mr Cephas Neequaye called on the Branch Executives to reciprocate the love they had enjoyed from the former MP over the years.

“She has been good to us since her days as Women’s Organizer through to becoming MP till date and now we want to reciprocate this kindness and love”, the statement stated.

The cost of the Parliamentary Nomination Forms was Ghc2000 and the group was targeting at least 200 Branch Executives in total to contribute Ghc10 each.

“Join us and many other Branch Executives and members of the NDC to contribute at least Ghc 10 each towards the purchase of Parliamentary Primaries Form for Hon Sena Okity-Duah. This will be our widow’s mite to somebody who has shown so much love to us over the years and it will also ensure that we appeal to and convince her to partake in the Primaries”, the statement concluded.

A follow-up by this reporter on Friday showed the group achieved more than their target of Ghc 2000 with some Branch Executives contributing as little as Ghc5. Mr Cephas Neequaye and his group procured the forms for the former Miss Ghana on Friday afternoon.

As at the time of closing for the sale of the Nomination Forms, two other members of the NDC in Ledzokuku, Mr Ben Ayiku and Seth Nii Attoh Mensah-Sowah have taken the Forms in addition to Benita Sena Okity-Duah. Though early days yet, the former MP has been tipped by many observers in Ledzokuku to retain her position as the Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in the Constituency.

The Parliamentary Primaries for the NDC have been slated for August 24th across the country.