Takoradi Kidnapped Girls: Assemblies Of God Holds 7-day Fast

Family of three kidnapped girls have organised another press conference reiterating their disappointment with the attitude of state security in rescuing the girls.

Sister of Ruth Love Quayson has lamented, they are continually in the dark on the state of investigations.

Despite two liaison officers assigned to give regular updates to the families, Nana Adjoa Quayson said, all the news they get are from media sources.

Video: Families of three kidnapped Takoradi girls addressed a press conference Monday

She urged the state to use “every available means and resources” to find their relatives just as they did in the case of two kidnapped Canadian girls.

One of the means which the Assemblies of God church in Diabene in Takoradi has adopted is prayer. The fast is themed ‘Let God answer by fire’.

Nana said although there is no information on the state of the girls, she believes they are alive.

“I know God will not allow anything to happen to them”, she told JoyNews Kojo Yankson ahead of the press conference.

She said the girls dedicated their lives to serving God and played roles in church including singing in the choir or participating in drama.

A mother, Nana Akosua whose one-year-old baby was stolen at Takoradi Market Circle in March attributed her son’s discovery to fasting and prayer.

JoyNews’ regional correspondent Ina-Thali Quansah has explained, Nana Akosua was frequently seen in church praying for her son to be found. The toddler was found three days later.

The state is trying two Nigerians in connection with the kidnapped girls. The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah once said they know the location of the girls.

But weeks later, she would explain she was only giving the families hope.

—Myjoyonline