IFAT Expo: Zoomlion Group Showcases Smart Integrated Waste Management Technologies

Integrated waste management solutions provider, Zoomlion Ghana Limited and its subsidiary companies providing sustainable solutions in waste management join other international companies to showcase its smart waste management technologies at one of the largest trade fair for water, refuse and recycling held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Zoomlion’s integrated waste management approach which was lauded by stakeholders at the event as a successful model saw the company exhibit its smart technologies for faecal treatment, recycling of plastics, waste material recovery, organic waste for compost production, engineered landfill management, medical waste treatment, temporal waste holding centers among other innovative solutions being deployed to manage waste.

Patrons at the fair who trooped in the stands of Zoomlion and its subsidiaries interacted with the team to learn and share ideas on how the company uses simple and modern technologies to solve waste management challenges.

At a forum organized at the event for top performing waste managers to share ideas with the world, Mrs. Lola Asiseh Ashitey who represented Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and spoke as a panelist on “Integrated Waste Management Systems” outlined how an efficient integrated waste management system which focuses on recycling can turn economies around using waste as a resource.

She said Zoomlion’s massive drive for recycling waste into organic compost and plastic products was informed after a study conducted by the company and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) indicated that organic waste and plastics constituted about 61% and 14% respectively of Ghana’s waste generation composition.

“The company realizing the prospects in organic compost and plastics recycling constructed the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant which is an integrated waste management system for producing organic compost for agriculture use and recycling of plastic products such as waste bins and bin liners”, she pointed out

Anja Schwetje of the German Environment Agency who also spoke as a panelist shared the experiences of Germany in establishing an effective integrated waste management system which focuses on recycling and waste recovery with a national campaign for zero tolerance for the use of landfilling as a means of waste disposal.

Meanwhile, a networking session was organized for a young business professional group of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) to learn from the success life story of Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and business exploits of the Jospong group of companies

Mr. James Deku, a Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited who spoke on behalf of Dr. Agyepong shared his inspiring life story which was built on determination, honesty, integrity, and passion for creating jobs.

Mr. Deku charged the young professionals to pursue their passion and develop an entrepreneur mindset irrespective of the daunting challenges that face the 21st-century youth as there are many opportunities in the waste management sector.

The President of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa, Leon Grobbelaar in an interaction with the young professionals praised Zoomlion Ghana limited for its exploits in waste management sector and noted it as a shining example worth emulating.

IFAT is an annual exhibition platform which brings together and inspires solution providers, practitioners, and decision-makers to share knowledge and experiences that relates to the proven and innovative environmental technologies in the water and waste sectors.