Western Regional Minister Woos Canadian Investors

Mr. Scott Brison, Vice President of Bank of Montreal, Canada on Friday 5th, July 2019, paid a one-day intensive working visit to the Western Region as part of a familiarisation tour.

The visit to Ghana, and the region in particular, was to reciprocate that of the Ghanaian delegation which included Hon Gilbert Ken Asmah,Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE, Hon Wilson Arthur, Daboase DCE, Western Regional Coordinating Director, Personal Assistant to the Regional Minister, Mr. Charles Cobbinah, to Canada last June, during which the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah, made a presentation of investment potentials of the region and subsequently invited Mr. Brison to visit the region.

Mr Okyere-Darko Mensah during the discussion told Mr Brison and his entourage that the region now had four 14 administrative districts headed by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives adding, "we have a solid traditional leadership exercised by chiefs who are the custodians of our lands, customs and traditions and who also play a vital role in the mobilisation of the people for development".

According to Hon Okyere Darko the Western Region has a population of 2.1 million people per the 2019 projections and a land size of 14,625.2 sq.km , the Western Region, Mr. Okyere-Darko observed, was blessed with natural resources which contributed about 60 percent to Ghana's Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

The Western Regional minister mentioned numerous economic activities such as mining, agriculture, fishing, cocoa which Ghana was well known for, rubber, coffee, cashew nuts, oil palm, coconut among other cash crops.

He told Mr. Brison that nearly all the mineral resources mined in the country, including gold, manganese, and bauxite were found in abundance in the region, he hinted that about 60 percent of the gold mined nationwide is situated in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality.

According to him, the region was the hub of Ghana's oil and gas production with a tourism potential being great because of the 192 km classical coastline with several beach resorts and historical sites as the forts and castles.

Mr. Okyere-Darko Mensah underscored that the business opportunities in the region were enormous coupled with the fact that the infrastructure gap posed by many undeveloped roads, inadequate rail lines, the need for an international airport in Takoradi, insufficient housing and other social amenities, needed serious investment capital.

In response, Mr. Scott Brison observed that there were many opportunities for Ghana and Canada to work especially in the fields of mining, sports, rail, energy and other business areas.

He said the relationship between Ghana and Canada was a blessing because Ghana's steady economic growth, low inflation, and other achievements needed more investors to come and develop the economy more.

The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies present took turns to exhibit the various investment opportunities through powerpoint presentations, Mr. Briston expressed satisfaction about the prospects in the region and affirmed his outfit's commitment and readiness to commence business in the Western region, he added.

The delegation visited the SOCINAF Plantation at Daboase in the Wassa East District, then to the Aboadze Power Enclave located in the Shama District and the Takoradi Port, which is first and oldest port in Ghana.