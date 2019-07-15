"Go Back To Your Homeland": Trump's Racism Provokes Criticism In The US

With attacks on immigrants Donald Trump collected votes in the election campaign. But as openly racist as now in a recent Twitter tirade, he probably never spoke. That causes outrage.

US President Donald Trump has racially attacked several female Democrats in Congress, triggering a storm of indignation. On Twitter, he urged the young MPs to leave the US and return to their supposed home. The House majority leader, Nancy Pelosi, accused Trump of wanting to split the nation with his xenophobic comments.

Trump wrote on Sunday that it was interesting to observe "how 'progressive' democrats, who originally came from countries with absolutely catastrophic governments, the worst, most corrupt and incapable in the world, loudly and maliciously declared to the US people, the greatest and Earth's most powerful nation, as the government in the United States has to function ".

Trump continued, "Why do they not go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-prone places they came from?"

Upcoming MEPs with a migration background

The US president gave no names, but unmistakably referred to a small group of young and aspiring Democrat MPs in the House of Representatives. These include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar. All four have a migration background.

However, all but Omar were born in the USA. Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York, Tlaib in Detroit and Pressley in Cincinnati. Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia. Her family fled the country during the Civil War when she was a child. The four women were elected to Congress in 2018.

Nevertheless, the president mocked that their supposed home countries needed the advice of these women urgently, they could not break fast enough. House Chairperson Pelosi would certainly be happy to support the travel plans, pushed Trump afterward. The US President referred to the power struggles of the young MPs with Pelosi.

"He must be removed from office"

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump's comments with several tweets, describing him as an "angry president" who ruled with fear and could not accept that she and the other MPs were democratically elected. "Mr President, the country I come from and the country we all swear to is the United States, but given the way you've destroyed our borders with inhumane camps, it's all to your advantage ... you are absolutely right with the corruption that lies at your feet."

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)