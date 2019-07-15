Bogoso Global Arena Of Liberty Ministry Holds Free NHIS Registration, Renewal

The founder and leader of Global Arena of Liberty Ministry, Prophet Charles Obeng Amoaful Bediako on Saturday,13th July, 2019, organised a health insurance registration and renewal exercise for members of the Church at Bogoso.

The exercise which was organized by the Prophet as part of celebrating his birthday and highly patronized by both members of the Church and the general public brought together over 250 people.

The registration was carried out by staff of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) from the Tarkwa office using their biometric machines at the church premises at Bogoso-Nyamekyekrom.

Prophet Amoaful noted that "the gesture was our way of showing them that we are concerned about their health and we care for their physical wellbeing, as a church we can't always be concerned about the spiritual wellbeing leaving the physical aspect."

Some beneficiaries expressed their excitement for the show of benevolence and care by the Prophet.

"We didn't pay a penny and we were fed too, it takes a kind heart to do that. May God continue to bless Prophet Charles for being a blessing to us," the beneficiaries added.

This gesture is one of the numerous Prophet has been extending to people.