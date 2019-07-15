Revolutionalising The Learning Of Science In Schools—The Story Of A Young Entrepreneur

A 26 year old young Entrepreneur, Charles Ofori Antipem had disclosed that despite the abstract methodology some lecturers use in teaching Science in schools, his passion to always practice it urged him to design a mini mobile laboratory to enable pupils learn and develop love for the subject.

According to him, the abstract methods has killed lots of passion in students since most topics taught are found in drawing or pictures adding that this has dumpen the spirit of many.

Mr Antipem said, "I used to teach during vacation when I was in the University. Whenever I went to teach, I noticed most of the pupils were not interested in science because it was taught in abstract form. Everything was shown in drawing or pictures and this motivated me to start a research on how I could solve this problem.”

He further revealed that the newly designed mini mobile laboratory contains materials, components and gadgets such as conductors, capacitors and cells needed for science activities as well as experiments at the basic and junior high school level.

He emphasised that it was designed to address the issue of lack of practical science education in Ghana. It has emerged that the introduction of the science set has transformed the teaching and learning of science in class. The project has increased the interest in the study of science among pupils in basic and SHS across the country.

Since its introduction, over 22,000 pupils have had access to practical science lesson in schools across the country. Further checks reveals that over 550 teachers have been trained on how to use the device whiles 370 schools have benefited from this initiative making science laboratory accessible to every child in a unique way.

Information gathered indicates that Mr Ofori Antipem with his mini science lab seeks to reach about 20,000 beneficiaries each year.

Caleb Fugah, who nominated Charles Ofori Antipem stated that this project will help improve the teaching and learning of science.

Mr. Fugah said, “Charles saw a problem in our educational system and was passionate about finding a solution. He has been able to come up with a solution and he is doing everything possible for people to understand and accept this science set. I think his love and passion for science education is commendable and this is why I nominated him."

With an initial financial support from the sales of their products, his team is able to fund their project from the sales of their products: where a set is worth 80ghc now but was supposed to be around 150ghc. This reduction was to make it affordable even for every child.

Further checks reveals that Mr Antipem project has had great impacts on the lives of many individuals in the community and the community as a whole. 9,000 sets have been sold so far and this means that over 22,000 pupils have had access to experience what they have been taught. 550 teachers have been trained so far, 370 school have been reached, 11 people are currently employed under this project, 10 businesses are directly benefitting from this project because everything about this set is manufactured right here in Ghana.

According to him, the project has transformed the way of teaching and learning in class (science), increased the interest in the study of science in pupils, helped in bringing out the creativity in pupils who wanted to be scientists and made science laboratory accessible to every child in the community.

Charles is very happy about the achievements his project has gained although the project also faces some challenges regarding the readiness of the school to accept the new way of teaching and learning with these sets.

MTN Heroes of Change programme seeks to unearth and celebrate people who are engaged in extraordinary activities in their communities.

The program was launched in July 2013 and is currently in its fifth season.