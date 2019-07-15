Modern Ghana logo

15.07.2019 NDC News

NDC Parliamentary Primaries: IGP's Aide Dumps Police To Unseat Joseph Yiele Chireh

By Mustapha Attractive
2 HOURS AGO NDC NEWS

The Executive Secretary to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Asante-Appeatu has quit police service to contest in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Wa West Constituency.

Supt. Peter Lanchene Toobu will have to unseat Joseph Yiele Chireh, the incumbent Member of Parliament, to stand on the ticket of the NDC in Wa West, Upper West Region.

A total of 46 aspirants picked nomination forms in the region.

