UHAS Ranked 12th Best University In Ghana

He said the University welcomed the ranking and remained focused on being among the top five best universities in Ghana by 2022.

The Vice Chancellor said the University was gradually attracting specialists and consultants following the conversion of the Volta Regional Hospital into a Teaching Hospital, repositioning the University as the best place for training healthcare professionals.

He said consequently, the University had constructed six consulting rooms to facilitate teaching and learning, indicating that it was achieving its vision of being a pre-eminent research educational institution dedicated to community service, with investments in faculty.

Professor Gyapong said the 2018/2019 academic year was very fruitful with modest strides in academics despite some logistical constraints and appealed to government to fix roads leading to the University's main campus and also complete ongoing Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) projects.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister commended the University for the strides and said UHAS was destined to take a commanding lead in training best health professionals.

He said since its establishment, the University had been projecting the region and stated the readiness of the Regional Coordinating Council to support it get to the top.

Dr Letsa said the government was not unaware of challenges facing the University, especially its road networks and reiterated government’s commitment to helping fix them.

He said the conversion of the Volta Regional Hospital was an indication of government's support for the University and called for support of all.

The Regional Minister asked the graduands to be ambassadors of UHAS and let the world know what UAHS stood for.

Professor Angela L. Ofori-Atta, the Guest Speaker urged the graduands to make wise decisions and take "inventory of values and keep evils away."

Mr Elvis N. Agbley of the School of Allied Health Sciences took the Vice Chancellor's Prize for the Overall Best Graduating UHAS Student.

---GNA