Uncle Ato's Message To Incoming Assembly Men And Women

Uncle Ato's Message To The Assembly Member/Unit Committee Aspirants On The Upcoming November/December Assembly Elections

Being Part As Stake Holder Of This Electoral Area, I State Emphatically That; We Feel Betrayed By Some Of Our Political Leaders. "Leadership Is Not About What Your People Will Do For You But Rather What You Will Do For Your People". Why Are We Making Democracy Silent And Meaningless For Our People? We The Youth Need Solution To Unemployment, Health Issues, Drainage System, Solution To Sanitation Problems, Well Constructed Roads With Gutters, Street Light, Education Sponsorships/Scholarships, Accountability, Unity, Peace And Security, And Ending Solution To Social Vices.

We Want To Enjoy High Standard Of Living With Low Cost Of Living

Now, To Our Dear Assembly And Unit Committee Aspirants, We Are The Delegates Who Can Cease Power And Give Power To Rule Over Us. We The Youth Of This Electoral Area Brings To Your Notice That; We Need Much Developments; So To Those Of The Aspirants Who Will Be Given The Mandate To Serve For A Period Of Four Years Should Serve In The Interest Of The People, After Which We Will Evaluate Your Performances, And Decide Whether To Maintain You Or Disgracefully Boot You Out.

My Advice To You, Therefore Is That; You Must Burry All Differences After Elections, If They Exist At All. Work In Tandem, And Complement Each Other And With Massive Support We Shall Give You As Citizens, So We Can Move Our Communities Forward. We Should Create Employment By Ourselves And For Ourselves For Us To Get The Needed Relief.

The Assembly Member And His Team Should Not Lose Sight Of The Fact That Development Is An All Involving Struggle, Hence, The Need To Bring All Partners On Board, So That Everybody Can Feel Being Part Of That Mission Of Fighting Poverty, Hunger, Disease Outbreak, And Making A Comfortable For Mankind. Town Hall Meetings Should Be Organized Regularly And Consistently So That The Citizens Can Be Briefed On What Affects Them And What Is Expected Of Them As Players Of Development. Issues Discussed At The Assembly Meetings Should Not Be Left At The Entrance Of The Assembly Hall, And Those Concerns Raised At The Town Hall Meetings That Needs To Be Disclosed At The Assembly, Must Appropriately Submitted, And More Importantly, If There Exist Any Devastating Impasse At Our Front, You Should Look Into It And Resolve It To Bring Peace To Both Parties For We Are One People.

In fact, Assembly And Unit Committee Members Must Try To Be Effective Liaison Officers Between Government And Their Local Compatriots, For This Surest Way We Can Bring Development To Our People.

I Wish All Aspirants A Peaceful And Successful Elections As We The Youth Assures You Our Support And Ensure Nothing Mar The Process Of The Elections.

Long Live Apewosika Amamoma Electoral Area

Long Cape Coast

Long Live Ghana

