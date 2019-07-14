Give Tampulma Of North Gonja District Peace A Chance—Group

Map

A PRESS RELEASE BY TAMPULMA YOUTH ASSOCIATION ON THE RECENT MEDIA WAR BETWEEN THE GONJAS OF WASIPE DIVISION (DABOYA) AND THE MAMPRUSIS OF SOO DIVISION (JANGA)

It has been observed of late a worrying situation by the Tampulma Traditional Council and the Tampulma Youth Association as regards the to the media war between the Gonjas of Wasipe Division (Daboya) and the Mamprusis Soo Division (Janga) on the ownership of some communities in the Tampulma Traditional of the North Gonja District.

The struggle over the ownership of these communities has been a bone of contention between these two groups over the past twenty to fifty years. However, of late tensions have heightened so much that it has even led to the burning of Kutula a Mamprusi community by the people of Daboya in November 2011.

The time has now come for the Tampulma Traditional Council and the Tampulma Youth Association to set the records straight for all well meaning Ghanaians to know the truth over this struggle and the real owners of the land, since going forward the outcome of this will be an ethnic conflict and the Tampulmas stand to lose as they are the majority in the area.

The Tampulma Youth Association on behalf of the Tampulma Traditional Council and all Tampulmas both home and in the Diaspora wish to make it clear to these two litigants that none of them has a stake in the land on which these communities are located.

That, the land belongs to the Tampulma Ethnic Group and no any other ethnic group as it is been claimed. The Tampulma land currently transcends three regions i.e. North East, Savannah region and the Upper West region. The land is bounded to the South by the Tachali River where Tampulmas shared a boundary with Hanga Ethnic Group. It is also bounded to the West by the Wala and the Dagaba Ethnic Groups where we have some Tampulma/Chakali communities such as Bele, Holmun Ducie, Katau, etc all in Upper West region.

To the North, the Tampulma land is bounded by the Sisalas ethnic group and to the East and North East by the Dabomba Districts of Tolon/Savelugu and the Mamprusi Kingdom respectively. Refer to Ghana Administrative Areas and Boundaries 1874-2009; page 6 Fig3 on Main Ethnic Groups of Ghana by Raymond Bagulo Bening, where the Tampulma land is labelled “Tampolensi”. Find map below:

This land has been the ancestral land of the Tampulmas since the Eleventh Century (C11th), as one of the first settlers’ of modern day Northern Ghana. It is unfortunate that over a period of time dating back to early Eighteenth Century (C18th) the Tampulma lacked an organised leadership thus allowing these two groups to quarrel over the ownership of some parts of the land.

In spite of the lack of leadership, the group continued to reside on this piece of land over these years. Even, the faction of the groups which left to Mamprugu in the late Seventeenth Century (C17th) on the invitation of the King of Mamprugu to support them in their wars with some Sahelian tribes returned to their homeland in the 1950s to meet their Kins who had remained on the same land over the years. This group of people whom the people of Daboya described as Tampulma settlers is unfortunate. There cannot be a Tampulma settler on Tampulma land which was bequeathed them by their ancestors. We do not know if the Gonjas of Daboya decided to move back to their homeland of Wasipe in the Bole Traditional Area today, they will be seen as Gonja settlers in that area.

As regards to the current beating of war drums between the two groups, we as Tampulmas have the following advice for them.

1. That, the Gonjas of Daboya should know that, they were only custodians of Tampulma land when the group had not established a defined leadership (Paramountcy) and that, since 2000AD when the Tampulmas re-designated their Paramount Chief in the person of Kadichari Tina Musah Mahama I, they seized to have Traditional control over the land.

2. That, Tampulmas are working assiduously behind the scenes with the chieftaincy secretariat and the Government to Gazette their Paramount chief (Kadichari Tina) after which time, their absentee chiefs will become “Zongo chiefs) on Tampulma land.

3. That, the interest of less than one percent Tampulmas, most of whom are married to Gonja women or maternally Gonjas and who prefer to sell their birthright for pittance and parading around them and deceiving them that they still have a stake in Tampulma land cannot surpass the interest of over ninety-nine percent. Tampulmas both home and in the Diaspora are out to own their homeland no matter the circumstance.

4. That, they should forget about Tampulma land and allow Tampulmas to live in peace and that there is no day their authority can be imposed on Tampulma any longer.

To the Mamprusis of Soo Division (Janga) we have the following advice for them.

1. That, Mamprugu cannot and do not even have the right to contest over the property of Tampulmas when it was the same Tampulmas who shed their blood to support them to establish the Mamprugu Kingdom.

2. That, the communities in question are all migrants on Tampulma land where they migrated to seek for livelihoods (greener pastures).

3. That, the various locations where these groups migrated from to Tampulma land such as Zangbari, Karakate, Lokole, Kunchalum, Kulbugu etc even though most of them are defunct are still well known by these immigrants as their native homes.

4. That, where was Soo Naba when his own Soo Kpana Maasu confessed before the Nayiri council of Elders in September, 2018 that the Soo Traditional Area has only four communities across the White Volta River which included Nammu, Licha, Kpatorigu and Kunkwa and that aside these four communities, they do not own any communities in the area?

5. That, Tampulmas as a group are advising members of these communities that, even though, they have lived on these communities over a period of time, the lands on which the communities are located do not belong to them or the Mamprusi ethnic group, and that Tampulmas will not sit down and allow them to take even an inch of their land for Mamprugu Kingdom even when we become part of the North East Region as we envisage.

6. That, on the enskinment of the Kuworugu Rana, we as Tampulmas advised them against enskinment at Janga at Janga but they refused to listen to us and went ahead to do same and as such we still maintained that we do not recognised him as a leader on our land that when our Paramountcy is finally Gazetted we shall enskin a new Kuworigu Rana alongside a Lukula Kora.

To conclude, we wish to use this medium too advice the Gonjas from Daboya and the Mamprusis from Janga to ceasefire and that they are fighting over a property that does not belong to any of them. Tampulma land belongs to Tampulmas and not any ethnic group.

We also want to use this opportunity to remind the Regional, and National House of Chiefs, and the Chieftaincy Secretariat to expedite action and Gazette our Paramount Chief, Kadichari Tina Musah Mahamadu II to bring to an end the activities and threats of these warring factions who are fighting over a property that does not belong to them.

Thank you.

Signed

Bugli Musah

TYA Chairman

Signed

Amadu Latif

TYA Secretary-0248254914

Signed

Banuha Abdul Rahaman

TYA Member