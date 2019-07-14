NDC Primaries: Over 30 Pick Forms In Western Region

Atleast 31 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region have picked forms to contest the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The party opened nominations from Wednesday, July 10 to Friday, July 12, 2019.

The NDC’s Parliamentary Primaries have been scheduled to take place on 24th August 2019.

The filing of the nomination forms has been scheduled for July 18 and July 19.

The cost of forms is GH¢2000 with the filing fees fixed at GH¢35,000 for all contestants. Women and Persons with Disability (PWDs) pay GH¢17,500.

The Western Regional Communications Officer of the party, Richard Kirk-Mensah who confirmed thi said 3 women out of 31 persons picked nomination forms at the close of nominations on Friday, July 12, 2019, to contest various parliamentary seats in the region.

The three women include Dorcas Afo Toffey (Jomoro), Hon. Charlotte Odum (Sekondi) and Hon. Betty Busumtwe Sam (Sekondi).

The Communications Officer emphasized that the incumbent MP for Wassa East, Hon. Isaac Adjei Mensah and the former District Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Hon. Wisdom Cudjoe were going to run unopposed because they were the only people who picked nomination forms to contest at the close of nominations.

He also confirmed that his Deputy Regional Communications Officer, Ebenezer Essien has also picked nomination forms to contest for Ahanta West.

Essikado, Takoradi, Kwesiminstim, Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Amenfi East Constituencies have been put on hold.

Below is the full list of the Aspirants in Western Region:

WASSA EAST

1. Hon. ISAAC ADJEI MENSAH (incumbent MP/ unopposed)

PRESTEA HUNI VALLEY

1. Hon. WISDOM CUDJOE (unopposed, Former DCE)

SEKONDI

1. CHARLES HAGAN

2. Hon. CHARLOTTE ODUM

3. Hon. BETTY BUSUMTWE SAM

EFFIA

1. MICHAEL OTOO (Former Aspirant)

2. PETER AVORKADZI

3. MOHAMMAD ALI

ELLEMBELLE

1. ALEA MIEZA

2. JOSEPH AKPOR

3. KOFI ANAMAN

4. SYLVESTER ENUMI CUDJOE

5. OBED BUAH

6. HON EMMANUEL ARMAH KOFI-BUAH (incumbent MP)

SHAMA

1. Hon. ERIC COBBINAH

2. Hon. E. KOJO APPIAH

3. JAMES MENSAH ESHUN

4. Hon. GABRIEL KOJO ESSILFIE (Former MP)

MPOHOR

1. ERIC KWEKU KYEREMAH (Former Aspirant)

2. ANTHONY AWORTWE

JOMORO

1. DORCAS AFO TOFFEY

2. NDAH BLAY

3. ACKATIAH KWADU

AHANTA WEST

1. Hon. EBENEZER ESSIEN (Dep. Regional Communications Officer)

2. EBENEZER AIDOO

3. Hon. DR GEORGE KWAME ABOAGYE (Former MP)

AMENFI CENTRAL

1. Hon. PETER KWAKYE ACKAH (incumbent)

2. ELIJAH YAW JONES

3. GEORGE KOFI ARTHUR

AMENFI WEST

1. Hon. ERIC AFFUL (incumbent)

2. GORDON KOFI SARFO AIDOO

ON HOLD CONSTITUENCIES

1. Essikado

2. Takoradi

3. Kwesiminstim

4. Evalue Gwira

5 . Tarkwa-Nsuaem

6 . Amenfi East