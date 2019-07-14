NDC Primaries: Three Pick Forms To Contest Jomoro Seat

Three members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region have picked nomination forms to contest in the party's upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The party opened nominations from Wednesday July 10 to Friday July 12, 2019.

As at close of nominations Friday, two men and one woman of the party picked nomination forms to contest at the party office at Half Assini.

They include Nda Blay Armah, Dorcas Afo Toffey and Francis Akatia Kwaidoo.

Briefing the media at the party office after the nominations, the Constituency Secretary of the party, Henry Woku Anlimah commended the three members of the party for showing interest to recapture the Jomoro seat for the party.

Mr. Woku Anlimah was optimistic that the NDC would recapture the Jomoro seat in 2020.

"Jomoro has been our seat since 1992, it was in 2016 that we lost it to the NPP but in 2020 we are going to recapture it, in 2016 we did some mistakes but we have corrected and we are going to win the seat back", he said.

He, therefore, advised the supporters of these three aspirants to comport themselves ahead of the primaries.

The Secretary reminded the three aspirants to the following schedules and comply accordingly.

They include Filing of Nomination - 18th to 19th July, 2019, Vetting: 24th to 25th July, 2019, Petition: 26th to 27th July, 2019, Appeals: 29th to 31st July, 2019 and Elections: 24th August, 2019.

He wished the three aspirants well and prayed that they pass through to the rest of the processes.

He urges all Constituency Executives to remain neutral and respect the guidelines and also the Constitution of the party.

Nda Blay Armah and Francis Akatia Kwaidoo contested in the 2015 NDC parliamentary primaries in Jomoro and lost.

The NDC in 2016 lost the Jomoro seat to the NPP for the first time since 1992. Mr. Paul Essien won the seat for the NPP with 18,694 represented 39.49%. as against the NDC candidate, Mr. Thomas Yankey who pulled 14,241 represented 30.08%.