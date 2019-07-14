E/R: 24-Year-Old Trader Murdered

Police in the Eastern Region are on a manhunt for the killers of a 24-year-old trader in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased was found in a bush behind Abrewa-Nkwanta.

According to the Police, the victim, Afia Pokua was killed on her way from the market on Wednesday.

Her body has since been deposited in the St Joseph Government Hospital pending Autopsy.

The Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the deceased appeared to have struggled with her assailants as there were visible signs of violence on her.

“The assailants are still on the run. We've not arrested anybody as at now. The whole act was perpetrated in the evening. She was reported to have gone to the market where she sells. At the close of work while she was coming home and she was accosted by the assailants. The body was found the following day. We were called in and when we visited the scene we saw marks of violence on the body. The jeans she was wearing had been slightly pulled down… We are still on a manhunt for the perpetrators of the crime. It looks like she struggled with her assailants before her untimely death. We cannot tell exactly the number of persons but we are very sure it is not a single person.

A bag the victim was carrying was reportedly stolen by her assailants.

