21 Days Y'ello Care: MTN Boss Commends Staff For Equipping Youth With Skills

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh has commended the efforts of all staff of the company whose dedication and commitment has ended this year’s '21 Days of Y’ello Care' with successes and achievements.

The annual program which seeks to give back to the community garnered staff of the company to volunteer for 21 days to impart lives nationwide.

During this year’s edition, all MTN staffers demonstrated that apart from the company’s core mandate which is to deliver a bold digital world, volunteered in social activities to better the lives of people, mostly deprived communities.

In line with this year’s theme which is “Creating a Brighter Future for Our Youth”, MTNers channeled their energy towards implementing projects that will empower the youth in various capacities.

At the end of it all, MTNers and their associated partners of the Y’ello Care imparted the lives of 2,000 youths in the country by helping them acquire various skills that will empower them to live meaningful lives.

In addition to that, the volunteers supported the construction of a 20-bed capacity hostel for trainees at the VAG Sevico Center at Pantang, with some young CEO’s also receiving mentorship programs on how to grow their business.

Speaking at the ceremony to bring this year’s edition of the Y’ello Care to a close, Chief Executive Officer for MTN, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh commended all MTNers for the success of the program.

“I can gladly say that at the end of this year 21 Days of Y’ello Care, MTNers and our partners touched over two thousand (2,000) lives across Ghana,” Mr Adadevoh stated.

He continued, “Indeed it was an impressive outpouring of love and in certain instances, our staff volunteers defied the rains to give back to our communities. We surely demonstrated our values of Relationship and Can Do. We also proved that “we dey for our communities.”

Besides this, we also achieved another milestone in terms of participation. We had 92% in participation for this year as compared 66% attained in 2018. Ahooya to all volunteers and special commendations to Excom members for leading staff to achieve this”, Mr. Adadevoh noted.

The MTN boss lauded the efforts of other partners that helped the course of the telecommunications giants during the period of the 2019 MTN Y’ello Care program.

“Finally, I wish to thank all our staff volunteers and the project planning committee for the great job. To all MTNers who lit the various social media platforms with the Yello care stories, I say ‘ayekoo’ for sharing our work with the world.

“To our beneficiary institutions and communities, we want to express our profound gratitude to you for your cooperation and for giving us the opportunity to support you. We encourage you to assume ownership of the projects; for those who learned various skills we urge you to continue to enhance your skills for you to be the best in your chosen vocations”, he emphasised.