14.07.2019 Crime & Punishment

Man Jailed 15 Years For Defilment

By Staff Writer
The Tamale High Court has sentenced a 55year-old-man Nba Tikuli to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 15 year old girl at Savelugu in the Northern Region.

He was arraigned before the Tamale High Court on Friday July 12, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement and was convicted on his own plea and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

The victim (name withheld ) has been admitted at the Savelugu Municipal Hospital and is responding to treatment.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yusif Mohammed Tanko , who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said on July 9, 2019, at about 10:30pm, the victim aged 15 years from Savelugu was crying and complained of severe abdominal pain with blood oozing from her private part.

According to him, when she was confronted by the uncle, she mentioned Nba Tikuli as the one who lured her into his room and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim’s uncle who then confronted the suspect subsequently made a complaint to the Savelugu police.

He indicated that the suspect was later arrested by police and the case transferred to DOVVSU Tamale.

—Daily Guide

