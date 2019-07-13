Amidu Launches Fresh Charges Against Ayariga

All the charges relate to the Mahama Ayariga's importation of three Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles in 2017, partly funded by a loan facility guaranteed by Parliament and accessible for all MPs.

In the latest suit, a businessman, Kendrick Marfo, has also been charged by the Special Prosecutor for the second time.

The first of five counts, according to the Statement of Offence, relates to “fraudulent evasion of customs duties and taxes contrary to section 121 (2) (f) of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).”

---Myjoyonline