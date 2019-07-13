Recruitment Deadline For Nurses Extended

The Ministry of Health has given a second chance for applications for the recruitment of unemployed nurses from July 12, 2019 to July 16, 2019.

The recruitment process is for private and public trained nurses who completed their training between 2012 and 2016 from accredited Health Training Institutions.

A statement signed by Nana Kwamena Adjei-Mensah, MOH Chief Director explained that the extension was to enable health professionals who were yet to go online to select Agencies of their choice to do so.

The statement said that applicants do not need to submit printed copies of their forms to the agencies because the agencies already had access to the hard copies provided during the registration.

The statement added that it was needful for applicants to add their email address and telephone phone numbers to enable the agencies to reach them.

The Ministry in June 2019 announced the commencement of the recruitment process saying that “Qualified trainees are to formally apply online by logging on to the online application portal with this address https://hr.moh.gov.gh and following the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry of Health”.

---citinewsroom