Prof. Gyampo Wonders Whether NPP Still Have The Men

Mr Owusu also raised eyebrows when it emerged that the refurbished house had 11 air-conditioners.

He defended the number of air conditioners, arguing that the number should have been 13 because that was more fitting of his status as Director General of the Maritime Authority.

Shortly after the scandals that hit Mr Owusu at the Ghana Maritime Authority, he resigned although the outcome of a probe into allegations of financial misappropriation remains shrouded.

Commenting Saturday on news analysis show, Newsfile, Prof Ransford Gyampo, wondered why the governing NPP would risk controversy by reappointing Mr Owusu.

Photo (above): Prof Ransford Gyampo

”His [Mr Owusu] own responses when this issue popped up weren’t helpful. The sarcasm and arrogance displayed were and the way and manner he went about it weren’t helpful.

”Again, I have a little difficulty. The current administration NPP, are they still touted as the party that has the men to govern? If the party still stands by that reputation of having the men to govern...then it’s a bit difficult for me to see why the same person, who is 65 years, comes back,” Prof Gyampo said on Newsfile.

Another revelation against Mr Kwame Owusu that irked the majority of Ghanaians was that he blew GHS135,125 one night on food and GHS10,652 on another occasion on food for just eight people.

Prof Gyampo said Mr Owusu’s reappointment “also creates the impression that maybe the President wasn’t that much concerned about the allegations that were levelled against him.”

---Myjoyonline