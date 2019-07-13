Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
13.07.2019 General News

Woman Forced To Clean Street For Littering

By Staff Writer
There is a renewed fight to keep the Ashanti Region capital clean. Kumasi-based Luv FM has launched the ‘Make Kumasi Clean Again’ (#CLEANUPKUMASI) campaign to keep the city clean.

Congestion in the city has been blamed for neglect of sanitation laws.

Not too long ago, Luv FM journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor, caused a Chinese man to clean the streets for littering.

In the video that also went viral, Erastus Asare Donkor could be seen directing a Chinese national to pick up trash he threw inside a drain.

---Myjoyonline

