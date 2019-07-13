13.07.2019 General News Woman Forced To Clean Street For Littering By Staff Writer There is a renewed fight to keep the Ashanti Region capital clean. Kumasi-based Luv FM has launched the ‘Make Kumasi Clean Again’ (#CLEANUPKUMASI) campaign to keep the city clean. Congestion in the city has been blamed for neglect of sanitation laws. Not too long ago, Luv FM journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor, caused a Chinese man to clean the streets for littering. In the video that also went viral, Erastus Asare Donkor could be seen directing a Chinese national to pick up trash he threw inside a drain. ---Myjoyonline
Woman Forced To Clean Street For Littering
There is a renewed fight to keep the Ashanti Region capital clean. Kumasi-based Luv FM has launched the ‘Make Kumasi Clean Again’ (#CLEANUPKUMASI) campaign to keep the city clean.
Congestion in the city has been blamed for neglect of sanitation laws.
Not too long ago, Luv FM journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor, caused a Chinese man to clean the streets for littering.
In the video that also went viral, Erastus Asare Donkor could be seen directing a Chinese national to pick up trash he threw inside a drain.
---Myjoyonline