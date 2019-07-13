120 Suspects Caged Over Dagomba Line Clashes

Scrap dealers and some other people claiming to be indigenes of Aboabo were involved in a violent clash over the rightful owner of the property.

Police say, two unidentified men, who sustained gunshot and machete wounds as a result of the clash lost their lives.

Over 100 persons were initially rounded up for questioning but the figure has risen to 120.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyoh, who confirmed the deaths to Nhyira FM s aid there is increased police-military patrols in the area.

Alhaji Alidu Seidu is MCE for Asokore Mampong

Meanwhile, Asokore Mampong Municipal Security Committee has called for a joint meeting with Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to resolve the impasse.

It also wants the Ashanti Regional Security Council to summon Asemhene and management of Ghana Railway Company to clear the air on who owns the disputed land.

At an emergency meeting on Friday, MUSEC Chairman, Alidu Seidu called for calm between the feuding factions as KMA seeks REGSEC’s support to resolve the issue with increased police-military patrols.