Access Bank Grabs GITTA Awards

At the just held 9th Ghana Information Technology and Innovation Awards, Access Bank was honoured with two awards as E-Banking Service of the Year and Best Money Transfer Product (AccessAfrica).

These awards underscore the Bank’s commitment to changing the Banking industry through innovative digital solutions that puts banking at the fingertips of customers.

Several digital solutions have been introduced by the Bank including instant loans on the *901# mobile platform, AccessAfrica money transfer service which can also be accessed on the mobile app among other corporate services. The mobile app and internet banking also allow customers to perform international transfers with ease.

Commenting on the awards, Managing Director for Access Bank, Olumide Olatunji thanked customers for embracing the Bank’s various digital solutions aimed at bringing financial services closer to them. He also congratulated staff for their commitment to the Bank’s objective of transforming the industry through solution based digital experience.

“Without doubt, our digital solutions have over the last decade of our operations driven our sustainability objective by providing the required support that enables more resource-efficient business models. These solutions have supported the Bank to deliver seamless customer service on any device or channel and to third parties and external partners”, he added.

The award plaques were received by a team led by the Chief Operating Officer, Ade Ologun.

Over the last few years, Access Bank has built an acknowledged reputation for service excellence across all its markets including Ghana. The Bank continues to invest in its digital banking infrastructure to ensure excellent customer experience and highly efficient operations, thus helping to reduce banking cost for customers and provide them value for money.

Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) is an annual industry awards event that recognises innovation and excellence in the telecommunications and ICT sectors. Organized by Instinct Wave, it also recognize institutions and personalities that have embraced digitization and introduced innovation designed to make delivery of services more efficient.