Garden Center Opens In Accra

11 July, 2019, Accra – Ghana Garden and Flower Movement Award Winner Mr. Kwasi Bugya Akyeampong has established a modern garden center, which has opened in Wetlands a suburb of Accra.

The event was attended by floriculturist and other flower and garden enthusiast from all walks of lives.

Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, initiator of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. ( Stratcomm Africa) cut the tape to mark the opening of the facility.

The Exotic Flower Center, houses over 1,000 species of flora and plant species including rose’s bamboo sticks, air plant etc.

This is what a visitor to the garden center had to say “it is really refreshing to see such a wide variety of flowers. Clearly the Greener, Cleaner, Healthier Wealthier more beautiful Ghana agenda is progressing very well and we should all support its realization”.

Mr. Akyeampong said “what began as a hobby now employs over 10 people. We have plans to expand this endeavor and to generate employment for even more Ghanaians whilst contributing to beautifying Ghana promoting healthy lifestyles as well as combating global warming and also contributing to the realization of the UN Development Goals”.

Ms. Cobbah had this to say “it is most gratifying to see that in the 8years of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, we have been able to increase awareness about the benefits of floriculture and horticulture, resulting in positive behaviors towards this industry. We see the industry growing with the introduction of several initiatives by members of the movement such as this Exotic flower Center”. “The 2019 Ghana Garden and Flower Show will see the showcasing of more initiatives that have emerged from the movement. We Salute Mr. Akyeampong on the opening of this unique garden center”. She added.

This year’s Ghana Garden and Flower Show will take place at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park 28th August – 3rd September 2019.