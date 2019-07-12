Alban Bagbin Missing In NDC Primaries [List]

The list of contestants for 2019’s parliamentary primaries for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been published and people can’t seem to imagine the names and numbers that are to partake. One that strikes many is the absence of the Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker Alban Bagbin affectionately called Parliament Mugabe.

Lawyer Alban Bagbin is the Member of Parliament for Nadowli since 1992 and has represented the constituency till date.

List of NDC Upper West primaries below:

Sissala East

1. Dr Sumaila Asuru

2. Hon. Adamu Yakubu

3.Dr King Suleman Dima Bachiesichang

4. Hon Bukari Bayorbor

5. Hon Issah Mohammed Bataglia

6. Ibrahim Jamilatu

Sissala West

1. Mumuni Hakeem Duwiejuah

2. Mary Hagbana Abu Nankpa

3. Mohammed Adams Sukparu

Lambussie

1. Marcelinus Welber

2. Hon Kofi Bom Dy-Yakka

3.Hon. Edward K Dery

Nandom

1. Dr Richard Kuu-ire

Lawra

1. Daniel Tigbee

2. Hon Bede A. Ziedeng

DBI

1. Hon Dr Sabastian Sandaare

Jirapa

1. Bright Salia

2. Dr Raegan Dipilah

3. Augustine Mwinnye

4. Hon. Cletus Dapilah

5. Lawyer Gbang Vitus

6. Richard Kuunaah

7. Hon Dr Bawaana Dakurah

Nadowli Kaleo

1.Martin Lucas N. Kunbampuo

2. Romanus Gyang

3. Dr Camynta Baezie

4. Eric Dakura

5. Anthony Sumah

6. Vitalis Mwinyuri

7. David Jawara

8. Awudu Mumuni

9. Salifu Dumba

Wa West

1. Supt (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Tuubo

2. Hon Joseph Yiele Chireh

Wa East

1. Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw

2. Hon Aminu Salifu

Wa Central

1. Hon Yakubu Duogo

2. Dr Khalid Sheriff

3. Lawyer Wahid Bampuori

4. Hon Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo.