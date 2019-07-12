The list of contestants for 2019’s parliamentary primaries for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been published and people can’t seem to imagine the names and numbers that are to partake. One that strikes many is the absence of the Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker Alban Bagbin affectionately called Parliament Mugabe.
Lawyer Alban Bagbin is the Member of Parliament for Nadowli since 1992 and has represented the constituency till date.
Alban Bagbin Missing In NDC Primaries [List]
The list of contestants for 2019’s parliamentary primaries for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been published and people can’t seem to imagine the names and numbers that are to partake. One that strikes many is the absence of the Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker Alban Bagbin affectionately called Parliament Mugabe.
Lawyer Alban Bagbin is the Member of Parliament for Nadowli since 1992 and has represented the constituency till date.
List of NDC Upper West primaries below:
Sissala East
1. Dr Sumaila Asuru
2. Hon. Adamu Yakubu
3.Dr King Suleman Dima Bachiesichang
4. Hon Bukari Bayorbor
5. Hon Issah Mohammed Bataglia
6. Ibrahim Jamilatu
Sissala West
1. Mumuni Hakeem Duwiejuah
2. Mary Hagbana Abu Nankpa
3. Mohammed Adams Sukparu
Lambussie
1. Marcelinus Welber
2. Hon Kofi Bom Dy-Yakka
3.Hon. Edward K Dery
Nandom
1. Dr Richard Kuu-ire
Lawra
1. Daniel Tigbee
2. Hon Bede A. Ziedeng
DBI
1. Hon Dr Sabastian Sandaare
Jirapa
1. Bright Salia
2. Dr Raegan Dipilah
3. Augustine Mwinnye
4. Hon. Cletus Dapilah
5. Lawyer Gbang Vitus
6. Richard Kuunaah
7. Hon Dr Bawaana Dakurah
Nadowli Kaleo
1.Martin Lucas N. Kunbampuo
2. Romanus Gyang
3. Dr Camynta Baezie
4. Eric Dakura
5. Anthony Sumah
6. Vitalis Mwinyuri
7. David Jawara
8. Awudu Mumuni
9. Salifu Dumba
Wa West
1. Supt (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Tuubo
2. Hon Joseph Yiele Chireh
Wa East
1. Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw
2. Hon Aminu Salifu
Wa Central
1. Hon Yakubu Duogo
2. Dr Khalid Sheriff
3. Lawyer Wahid Bampuori
4. Hon Dr Rashid Hassan Pelpuo.