Transnational Academic Group Launches TAG Education Trust Foundation

On 4th July, 2019 the TAG Education Trust Foundation was officially launched at Lancaster University Ghana Campus, A&C Centre, East Legon as part of the corporate social responsibility initiatives of Transnational Academic Group (TAG).

The TAG Education Trust Foundation, founded by Mr. Rakesh Wahi was registered as a Foundation in the Republic of Ghana on 7th June 2019 to support the education and development of beneficiaries of the Foundation.

These beneficiaries include current or future students and scholars from disadvantaged backgrounds, who are citizens of the Republic of Ghana, disadvantaged communities of the Republic of Ghana and children of non-executive staff of TAG Ghana.

A similar Foundation, ABN Education Trust has been operating in South Africa since 2011, and through this foundation, TAG has granted bursaries and scholarships in support of the education of children of staff members and non- employees as well as disadvantaged communities.

The Patron of TAG Education Trust Foundation, Mrs. Saloni Wahi said “We are delighted to be able to extend our philanthropic activities to Ghana. Our focus is on Girl Child and Children from disadvantaged families, mainly to assist with their education as that is the most powerful tool to change someone’s life.”

After the launch, Mrs Wahi led a delegation including the Founder, Trustees of the Foundation and Staff members of Transnational Academic Group Ghana to visit and make a donation to children of Rising Star Home, an Orphanage located at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

The TAG Education Trust Foundation donated food and clothing items to the children of the Rising Star home, and staff members and Trustees of the Foundation spent some time playing and interacting with the children during the visit.

About Transnational Academic Group:

Transnational Academic Group (TAG) provides students across emerging markets access to top-ranked post-secondary and executive education. Over the last decade, TAG has successfully delivered programmes in academic partnership with some of the world’s top-ranked institutions, seeing over 2,000 graduates across Africa and the Middle East.

Transnational Academic Group currently owns and operates Lancaster University’s campus in Ghana, Curtin University’s Dubai campus, and South Africa-based ABN Training which works with the Australian Institute of Management in Western Australia.

With emphasis on guiding the student experience at every stage – from enrolment to graduation, TAG is known for its commitment to offer a well-rounded, industry-relevant education. First, incorporating leading technologies from its partners in the way that the curriculum is delivered; second, creating a workplace environment by leveraging its local industry network; and finally, encouraging student mobility throughout the University network as well as within the Group.

Today TAG is on the cusp of revolutionizing transnational education in Africa. The vision is to build ten centres of excellence across the continent. TAG’s partner universities are ranked among the top 1% of universities world-wide, and they are leading the way on research and community/industry engagement relevant to today’s societies in a globalised world. For example, Lancaster University is long recognised for its excellence in curriculum, teaching and graduate outcomes. Similarly, Curtin University has built a reputation around innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, being at the forefront of many high-profile research projects in astronomy, biosciences, economics, mining and information technology.

TAG – developing the people who develop nations.