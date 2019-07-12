Kumasi: KMA Begins Allocation Of Stores To Over 8,000 Traders

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has begun an exercise to move about 8, 400 traders to the newly constructed Kumasi Kejetia Market for the commencement of business activities.

The exercise was to present letters of ‘Allocation of Stores’ to the traders who have been biometrically validated and verified by the Assembly.

The allocation document contains the store number, the size, the amount and the period required to pay the requisite amount for the space allocated.

The exercise when completed will afford the traders the chance to begin business activities after payments of the requisite amounts.

Addressing the traders before the exercise which was held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Centre for National Culture, Kumasi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the KMA, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi thanked the traders for their patients.

Some of the traders expressed their joy for getting their own shops after “walking in the wilderness” for four and a half years.

The project, christened ‘Kumasi City Markets Limited’ which was estimated at $298 million started in July 2015 and to be completed in January 2018 but was delayed due to court matters arising from litigation between private land developers and KMA over the demolition of structures around the project site.