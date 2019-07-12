Sankofa Radio In The US Wins 2019 Best Online Radio Award

Sankofa Radio, a Ghanaian-oriented radio station in the United States of America (USA) has been adjudged best online radio at the 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

Ghana Entertainments Awards (GEA) was established two years ago to showcase the achievements of Ghanaian creatives and entertainers who are excelling in their craft both within and outside Ghana.

A full list of winners of this year’s edition of GEA held July 29 in New York is available at www.ghentawards.com.

Virginia-based Sankofa Radio beat a host of other stations for the Best Radio in USA category. CEO and Founder of Sankofa Nana Yaw Darko aka DJ RAS told TheAfricanDream.net that “there were 6 other nominees in the category, all of whom are doing a great job. Sankofa is therefore deeply humbled to have climbed to the top, which is why I wish to express my deepest appreciation for this honor done us.“

DJ RAS also thanked listeners of Sankofa for their dedication and commended all the presenters of the station for their commitment to service which helped to make Sankofa Radio the longest-serving Ghanaian radio in the USA that officially began operations in 2008.

Now the leading radio platform for Ghanaians abroad the CEO explained that “we here at Sankofa have an obligation to serve listeners with good programming content consisting of news, information and good music. We have carved an enviable niche in this field and this award only goes to cement our position as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to quality information and entertainment delivery.“

As part of efforts to expand, a 24/7 IPTV project has been launched via www.sankofatv.com to portray Ghanaian culture in a more positive light to the outside world and also bridge the gap between Ghanaians living in Ghana and the diaspora. Sankofa’s free applications for both radio and TV are available for download on both Google Play store and Apple’s Appstore.

Visit www.sankofatv.com and www.sankofaradio.com to learn more about programming and upcoming events involving Sankofa.