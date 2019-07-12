Dagomba Line Chaos: Over 100 Suspects Arrested

Police in Kumasi have picked up over 100 suspects for their alleged involvement in the downstream clashes at Dagomba Line near Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

Last night's clashes between two groups in the area left two people with various degrees of injuries as a result of gunshot wounds they sustained.

The two groups have been at loggerheads over a parcel of land which is being claimed by a private developer.

Speaking to Citi News, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo said the police will soon screen the suspects.

Background

Tuesday's incident happened when a private citizen, Imam Abdul Rahman Samba Kaado, who claims to be the owner of a parcel of land together with some security personnel, attempted to evict those living on the land.

The persons, predominantly scrap dealers, resisted the move which led to the disturbances.

The residents insisted that they are occupying the land legally.

According to them, previous court cases on the land have been in their favour.

One of their leaders, Ibrahim Yahaya Ngbrana, said the intervention of the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly had reduced the tension in the area.

He said they are willing to resolve the matter amicably with all the parties involved.

“Honourable Alidu Seidu, MCE of Asokore Mampong came here together with the police and military to ensure peace. They sat with the leaders of the two factions on how to resolve the matter. They said we should all provide our land documents to ascertain the truth. They said we should inform the police whenever any issue pops up”.

—citinewsroom