Mama Gee Arrested Over Libido, Love Charms

Elizabeth Torgbor alias Mama Gee

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with the Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has arrested one Elizabeth Torgbor, aka 'Mama Gee' over the sale of libido boosters and love charms.

The arrest follows the discovery of a video showing 'Mama Gee' granting an interview, claiming she has sexual enhancement and other products which have not been duly registered by the FDA.

The FDA in a statement signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Delese Mimi Darko, disclosed that the suspect was picked up on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her shop at Madina, Accra.

During the arrest several ladies were seen queued to buy the products which many have termed as husband snatching 'juju'.

The FDA, however, cautioned the public against the use of her products revealing that her claims of their potency cannot be substantiated and, therefore, should desist from patronizing them.

In the said interview, 'Mama Gee' claimed women can use sex to get what they want from a man thus she uses the products to help young ladies charm rich men in the country in return for cash.

Explaining how the charms work, she said her products 'upgrade' women's private parts to 'sweetness' making it different from others thus making them irresistible to their male partners.

“It makes your vagina upgrade from every other woman's,” she said in the Twi dialect in a viral video.

—Daily Guide