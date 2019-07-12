UBA Foundation Donate Books To Ghana Library Authority

UBA Foundation, a Corporate Social Responsibility arm of United Bank for Africa has contributed to boosting the initiative of the government to provide free, quality education in Ghana by donating copies of books worth thousands of cedis to the Ghana Library Authority, at their head office in Accra.

The Bank donated copies of a novel titled “Fine Boys” written by renowned Nigerian author Eghosa Imasuen to the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) to furnish libraries across the country.

As a Pan African Bank, the UBA Foundation is playing a leading role in corporate social responsibility(CSR) of which education forms an integral part of the initiative.

The Bank has so far invested millions of dollars around the African continent through its CSR initiatives.

Speaking at the presentation, The Head of Wholesale Banking of UBA Ghana, Mr Peter Dery expressed the Bank's willingness and commitment to support education in the country. “UBA cherishes education so much that any opportunity to support education is considered a priority at UBA and it is this reason that we deemed it expedient to support the Ghana Library Authority in this regard."

He further commended the Ghana Library Authority for its efforts in encouraging people to read through the construction of modern infrastructure, use of digital technology and the introduction of mobile libraries.

The Head of Corporate Communications at UBA Ghana, Mr. Daniel Adjei added that the UBA Foundation remains focused on its CSR programmes. “It is important to inculcate reading habits into children because it helps in the cognitive development in individuals.

UBA Foundation has annually awarded scholarships to second circle students as well as donating books through its “READ AFRICA” project.

Over the five years of our flagship CSR product - The UBA Foundation National Essay Competition, the Foundation has consistently organised the competition to reward three finalists each year. This has culminated to fifteen students at the tertiary level reading varying programmes and enjoying full schorlaship from the UBA Foundation.

“Today, as we speak there are some of these students having their internship with the bank. Personally, I am happy that we continue to support the students with practical industrial experience as well," he added.

Mr. Alikem Tamakloe, Greater Accra Regional Librarian on behalf of GhLA Chief Executive Director, Mr. Hayford Siaw, after the presentation thanked the Bank for the kind gesture and expressed the desire that the relationship will continue to help the growth of education in the country.

“We are happy to see this day. We want to get the populace well educated and so I think the relationship is going to be a long standing one and we wish to involve the UBA Foundation in what we do," he emphasised.

The presentation witnessed the presence of the Head of Programmes and Partnership (GhLA), Mrs Yaa Agyemang Opare Adu, Head of Finance, Mr Samuel Esuman, Head of School and College Library Department, Mr Sampson Osenda as well as some executives of UBA.